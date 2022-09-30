ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Idaho State, UC Davis and Brawl of the Wild

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com Montana State beat writer Victor Flores and Montana beat writer Lucas Semb focus on an Idaho State-heavy football stretch. They discuss Montana's 28-20 win at ISU (0:58), Montana State's 41-27 home win over UC Davis (5:39), MSU's upcoming game against...
POCATELLO, ID
406mtsports.com

JUCO transfer JT Reed helping Montana State's offensive line erase doubts

BOZEMAN — Questions swirled around Montana State’s offensive line before this football season began. None of the starters were more mysterious than JT Reed. Justus Perkins was MSU’s first-string center all of last season, and Rush Reimer started four games at tackle. Right guard Cole Sain saw the field when healthy last season. Marcus Wehr was transitioning from defensive to offensive line, but Montanans who watched him at Billings Central knew he had the talent to succeed.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State golf finishes 17th at Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational

TACOMA, Washington — The Montana State women’s golf team concluded the final round of the Pat Lessor Harbottle Invitational, held at the par-72, 6,195-yard Tacoma Country and Golf Club on Tuesday. Montana State finished 17th overall in the team standings with a three-round score of 127-over 919 strokes...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

MSU Billings men's golfer shares GNAC Player of the Week honor

A Montana State Billings men's golfer shared the award for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Player of the Week honor following his notable performance at a Yellowjackets home meet last week. Kevin Kolb, a junior from Spearfish, South Dakota, was co-named the GNAC's Men's Golf Player of the Week by...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Victor Flores: Nothing controversial about Montana State’s quarterback situation

BOZEMAN — Sean Chambers knows how Tommy Mellott feels, and then some. Chambers suffered three season-ending injuries during his four years at Wyoming. He got through last year injury free but lost his starting quarterback job after seven games. He then transferred to Montana State, a team with a local legend in Mellott as its starting QB.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Grizzly running backs hitting stride at the right time

POCATELLO, Idaho — Through the Montana football team’s first four games this season, first-year quarterback Lucas Johnson has put himself in good graces with the team’s faithful fan base. He displayed all the tools in his skill set that made him a bowl game winner in his...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

High school football rankings: Upsets toss 6-Man into turmoil as playoffs loom

BOZEMAN — After five weeks of relative calm, Week 6 was 6-Man's turn to enter Montana's high school football meat grinder. Though top-three teams Big Sandy (6-0), Broadview-Lavina (6-0) and Bridger (5-1) kept marching along, the next three squads — Savage (4-1), Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (5-1) and Jordan (5-1) — all were ambushed. The upsets at the hands of unranked teams provided an opening for newcomer Roy-Winfred (5-1) at No. 10 in the weekly 406mtsports.com high school football rankings.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hit the slopes at these Montana ski areas

It is almost time for cooler weather and snow, which means it is time to start planning ski trips. Visit Montana lists all 15 ski areas in the state that are perfect winter destinations. While most are closed, they are only months away from opening for the 2022-2023 season. Here are the top five ski resorts in Montana to visit this season.
BIG SKY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman 'M' lights up this Tuesday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State "M" will light up this Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each year, a crew of ASMSU student leaders hike dozens of non-flammable LED lights to line the M's perimeter. The Bozeman Fire Department says there is no need to call...
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemancvb.com

Newest Restaurants in the Bozeman Area

One of the best things about Bozeman is the ever-growing restaurant scene. Though the growth seems to have slowed a bit since its peak in 2021, new dining locations are still popping up around the Gallatin Valley. Here is a round-up of the latest round of new restaurants in the area.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP

Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT

