Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
NBC Sports
Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play
Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
NBC Sports
Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year
DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
NBC Sports
Saquon Barkley: When I saw Tyrod Taylor go down, I realized I was up next at QB
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the...
NBC Sports
Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break
When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Watch Brady's (final?) mic'd up message for Mahomes after Bucs-Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes finally pulled even with Tom Brady on Sunday -- in one aspect, anyway. The Kansas City Chiefs topped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 on NBC's "Sunday Night Football," bringing Mahomes' overall record against Brady to 3-3. Brady won his first two games against Mahomes as a member of...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: This way of winning is not sustainable
The Packers got a win on Sunday when Mason Crosby hit a game-winning field goal in overtime, but the postgame mood was not a totally celebratory one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers posted the lowest passer rating in a half in his career in the first half of Sunday’s game...
NBC Sports
With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad
With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
NBC Sports
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Bears cut Michael Badgley
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive. We would like to thank Brian McLaughlin from Vayner Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”
NBC Sports
The one thing that really makes the Eagles special
Nick Sirianni knew this was coming. He just didn’t know when. And he did everything possible to get his team ready for it. The Eagles beat the Vikings by 17 and the Commanders by 16. Even the opener in Detroit was a two-possession game until the final minutes, and the Eagles were never really in danger of losing.
NBC Sports
Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'
SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
NBC Sports
49ers sign Willie Snead to 53-man roster
The 49ers have made a few roster moves in advance of Monday night’s game against the Rams. San Francisco announced the club has signed receiver Willie Snead to the 53-man roster from its practice squad. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was placed on injured reserve as a corresponding move. Snead spent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Is Odell Beckham Jr. in play for the Giants?
The Rams keep waiting and waiting and waiting to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. There continues to be a chance that they’ll wait too long. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday night that OBJ has visited with the Giants. In a subsequent tweet, however, she seemed to retreat from characterizing it as an official visit.
NBC Sports
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good
Patriots coach Bill Belichick displayed plenty of respect for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after today’s game. Belichick was effusive with his praise of Rodgers, saying that the Patriots played well but that Rodgers was simply too much for them to stop. “In the end, Rodgers was just too good....
NBC Sports
Broncos will sign Latavius Murray off Saints’ practice squad
The Broncos are signing Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. On Sunday, Denver lost running back Javonte Williams for the season with a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee. His injury left the Broncos with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone on the active roster, with Devine Ozigbo on the practice squad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
WATCH: Belichick spikes headset, berates ref after controversial play
Bill Belichick isn't known wearing his emotions on his sleeve, but he was animated on the sideline late in Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. Just before the two-minute warning, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs. However, upon further review, Doubs failed to hold on to the ball as he hit the ground.
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield: I don’t care that the fans are booing, we’re going to figure it out
Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled through an ugly game in today’s loss to the Cardinals, and the fans in Carolina rained boos down on him late in the game. But Mayfield says he doesn’t care about that. Maygfield said after the game that he’s upset the Panthers lost,...
NBC Sports
Who is Patriots' emergency QB with Jakobi Meyers out?
Jakobi Meyers is the New England Patriots' "break glass in case of emergency" quarterback. But who takes over that role when Meyers is unable to take the field?. Patriots fans found themselves asking that very question on Sunday when Meyers was inactive due to a knee injury and backup QB Brian Hoyer exited with a head injury. Someone new would have had to step up if rookie third-string QB Bailey Zappe went down.
NBC Sports
Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
Comments / 0