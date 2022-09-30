Read full article on original website
Idaho man accused of pawning stolen gun in Elko
ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week on a warrant charging him with pawning a stolen pistol in Elko nearly a year ago. Russell P. Salsgiver, 43, of Nampa was booked Monday at the Elko County Jail for possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.
Elko District Court
Dillon Roy Papach, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail. Colton Jay Taylor, 33, pleaded no contest to principal to uttering a forged instrument and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison to be served consecutively with a previous sentence, and was ordered to pay $1,699.42 restitution to the victims.
Tribes sue Elko County over voter access
ELKO – Elko County election officials have added early voting locations in Owyhee and on the Elko Indian Colony for the first time this year at the request of tribal leaders, but they are being sued because the dates and hours are less than polls are open in the City of Elko.
This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Carl S. Bonner, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at 101 Licht Parkway for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000. Todd L. Dixon, 53, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
2news.com
Multiple street signs damaged by vehicle in Elko County, deputies say
The Elko County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies noticed several stop signs, speed limit signs and street signs that were damaged in the Spring Creek trailer and housing subdivisions. Upon a closer inspection of the damaged signs, police say it was determined a vehicle had pushed the street signs...
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Paracord Survival Bracelet workshop Friday, Oct. 7. Open to all ages, participants will learn the importance of paracord bracelets and how to create your very own. Meet at the Elko Peace Park at the gazebo from 4-5 p.m. A Leave No...
Street signs knocked down in Spring Creek
ELKO – Someone has been knocking down street signs with their vehicle in Spring Creek, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the culprit. The vandalism began sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. “During the morning hours of October...
Rocks thrown at trucks on Interstate 80
ELKO – One of two men walking along a remote part of Interstate 80 in eastern Elko County was arrested Monday after truck drivers reported he threw rocks at them. One of the drivers said her rig was struck in the windshield and she was peppered with broken glass, almost causing her to crash. The other driver took video on his cellphone of the man throwing rocks.
GBC unveils multi-skills medical certificate program
ELKO – Great Basin College has introduced a new certificate that combines three important medical skills into one program. The Medical Assistant/Phlebotomist/EKG Technician Certificate (MAPE) is the first of its kind in Nevada and, with the help of more than $167,000 in grant funding from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation & Technology (OSIT), the program is preparing for a fall 2023 launch.
Two arrested on drug charges in late-night traffic stop
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested multiple times on drug and other charges was arrested late Wednesday night after police pulled over his vehicle and reportedly found meth in a backpack. A female passenger was also arrested. Police said they found a stolen revolver in her...
Elko sweeps titles at Run the Rubies Invite
LAMOILLE — In its home meet, the first time hosting since March 9, 2021 — technically the fall 2020 season — the Elko cross country team swept both the team and individual titles at the Run the Rubies Invitational. Running Friday, in Lamoille Canyon, the Lady Indians...
Correction
Early voting is scheduled at Owyhee on Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4, and at the Elko Indian Colony on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. An article in Tuesday's Free Press transposed the dates.
Police release clearer photos of exposure suspect
ELKO — The Elko Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself in separate incidents in two local businesses. Anyone with information as to his identity or location is asked to call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.
Barrick CEO sees tough economic times, higher gold prices ahead
ELKO – Gold prices have been declining in recent months despite financial market volatility but that is expected to change as economic conditions get more challenging in the months ahead, according to Barrick Gold Corp. CEO Mark Bristow. Bristow spoke with the Elko Daily Free Press on Friday night...
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
City approves $10 million bond for Phase 2 of Sports Complex
ELKO – Elko City Council approved a $10 million bond to complete the second phase of the Elko Sports Complex that could be the first step to moving forward on the proposed events and recreation center. The second phase was always on the City’s schedule, but the events and...
Spartans win Tom Laythe Invitational
FOLSOM, California — Although the victory technically came in the “small school division,” the Spring Creek boys cross country team knocked down a large victory. At a big meet — against quality competition — the Spartans dominated the field Saturday during the Tom Laythe Cross Country Invitational, in Folsom, California.
New GBC Foundation team excited for the future
ELKO – The Great Basin College Foundation has a new team of eager faces to begin the 2022-2023 school year. The Foundation has a long history cultivating and managing community resources to benefit the students and programs at Great Basin College. The Foundation has expanded its team to include...
