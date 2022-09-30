Read full article on original website
thehypemagazine.com
‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ Comes to State Farm Arena on Dec. 4
It was announced today that ‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ will come to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 4, in an event promoted by Global Events Production. The event will feature RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as world-renowned R&B/Rap artist Bobby Brown and include performances from Dru Hill, Silk, 112, and Shai. Tickets are on sale to the general public now via Ticketmaster.com, just as the Atlanta R&B Music Experience begins its sold-out concert at the downtown Atlanta venue.
atlantafi.com
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
Dedrick Thomas redefines men’s fashion with his special flair
Dedrick Thomas is the secret sauce behind some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood. With a client list that includes heavyweights like Steve Harvey, Samuel L. Jackson, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, T.I., Magic Johnson, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, it’s no surprise that Thomas has become a celebrity in his own right. The Pickens, Mississippi, native and Atlanta transplant has created a brand that is synonymous with sophistication and Black excellence. With TSU and PING golf partnerships under his belt, Thomas says he is an entrepreneur at heart. Now the founder of the fashion brand Maison de Hideoki is a living example of a true success story.
In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta
Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
townandtourist.com
15 Treehouse Rentals in Atlanta (Furnished & Modern!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a city of festivals from music to arts and food. Full of downtown attractions for all ages and home to legendary Centennial Olympic Park. Whether a romantic getaway, family vacation, girl’s trip, or staycation add a little fun to your time in the Big Peach by staying in a treehouse.
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
Fulton sheriff calls Atlanta’s request for jail study ‘a stall tactic’
Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting became heated after Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat urged them to act faster o...
Double shooting in Atlanta leaves 1 injured, 1 dead
A double shooting in southwest Atlanta’s Browns Mill Park neighborhood left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning, according to police.
Being 'held hostage at a traffic light,' spider, lost glasses are among reasons for surge of non-emergency 911 calls in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Non-emergency 911 calls are clogging up Atlanta's E-911 system and taking up dispatchers' valuable time. Now, the city is pleading with people only to call 911 for actual emergencies. Most people expect to spend time waiting at red lights, but that wasn't the case for a driver...
Georgia man stabbed allegedly by woman he met on a dating app
ATLANTA — A Georgia man was stabbed allegedly by a woman he met on a dating app. According to WSB-TV, police officers were called to a man’s apartment complex near Atlanta around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The man told the officers that he met a woman recently on a dating app and she had allegedly demanded he send her money. She then pulled out a knife and stabbed him.
Woman charged, accused of stabbing man she met on dating app in Atlanta
A woman was arrested Monday after she stabbed a man she recently met online in Atlanta, police said....
Massive fire at popular sports bar, restaurant in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters were working to put out hot spots hours after a large fire broke out at Buckhead Saloon, a popular sports bar and restaurant in Buckhead on Monday. Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jason McLain said firefighters saw the fire around 8:11 a.m. from their station just...
Shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex leaves 1 dead
One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta’s Glenrose Heights neighborhood on Sunday evening, according to police.
Jury awards former MARTA employee after he was terminated for incident he says was self-defense
ATLANTA — Former MARTA employee John Harrison says working for MARTA was a job he did with pride. “I felt so valuable moving all those people around safely on the bus and train,” Harrison said. But decades later, that pride turned into anguish after MARTA fired him. “I...
Fulton sheriff begs to move inmates from overcrowded jail to Atlanta detention center
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat says lives are in danger if inmates at the Fulton County Jail aren’t transferred somewhere else. Sheriff Labat says eight inmates have died in the overcrowded jail in 2022. He says if things don’t change, that number could grow.
Police: Woman demands money, stabs Atlanta man she met on dating app
A man is recovering in the hospital after investigators say he was stabbed by a woman he met on a dating app.
Man sentenced to two life sentences in 2016 murder at Atlanta rap studio
The second of three defendants to face trial for a fatal 2016 shooting at a southwest Atlanta recording studio was convi...
Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
Investigators in north Fulton County believe a man stabbed a woman to death and then killed himself by stepping in front...
fox5atlanta.com
State patrol identifies two men killed in Atlanta chase
ATLANTA - The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the two men killed after a chase with state troopers Friday morning. According to GSP, Amarion Clotter, 18, and Broderick Dunn, 22, both died at the scene after they were ejected from an SUV. The pursuit began on Interstate...
Cops: Man shot multiple times at SW Atlanta home dies
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta, police said....
