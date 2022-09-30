ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Clara Martin Center awarded $4 Million SAMHSA Grant to continue Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic expansion

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Stephanie Yu will take leadership of Public Assets Institute January 1

MONTPELIER –– Steven Gold, chair of the Public Assets Institute Board of Directors, announced today that it has selected Stephanie Yu, current deputy director, as the organization’s next president and executive director. Yu replaces founder Paul Cillo, who will step down at the end of this year.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Apply for the Farm to School & Early Childhood Grant

Vermont Business Magazine October is National Farm to School Month! Schools and early childhood providers can celebrate by applying for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets’ Farm to School and Early Childhood Grant. This grant provides financial and technical assistance to schools and early childhood education providers...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Health
WCAX

1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Vermont Federal Credit Union promotes Tim Daniska to newly created role of Chief Lending Officer

South Burlington, VT – Vermont Federal Credit union is proud to announce the appointment of Tim Daniska as its new Chief Lending Officer. Tim has been with the credit union for almost 6 years and previously served as a Director of Credit & Loan Production. Prior to joining Vermont Federal, Tim was a Product Manager at GTE Financial in Tampa, Florida. Tim Daniska obtained a Bachelor’s degree from University of Vermont in 2011.
VERMONT STATE
NECN

1 Dead in New Vermont Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak

A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Vermont has led to one person's death, health officials said Tuesday. The source of the disease, with five cases confirmed, remains unknown, according to the Vermont Department of Health. They said the risk to the general public in St. Albans, where the cases appear to be clustered, is very low.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Health#Samhsa#Mental Health Services#Medical Services#General Health#The Clara Martin Center#Emdr#Ccbhc#Elder Care Services
VTDigger

Medicare Advantage is not the way to go

In reading about Medicare Advantage I must agree that it is not the way to go! I worked for the state of Vermont for many years working with people with disabilities but I would never want anything less than the best. Never Medicare Advantage! Please fight for what is best for all!
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WCAX

Firetruck on the marketplace raising awareness for Outright VT

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of people gathered Saturday on Church Street to support LGBTQ youth groups. This is “Outright Vermont”....and it’s their 19-year doing this annual truck pull. Several different teams pull a fire truck to raise money for “outrights” efforts to support LGBTQ youth....
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

United Church of Christ in Vermont: Human beings are created with the gift of free will

Since 1971, the National Setting of the United Church of Christ has proclaimed its support of a woman’s right to abortion and reproductive health care. The National Setting has also offered guidance about the related issues of bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom. Read the story on VTDigger here: United Church of Christ in Vermont: Human beings are created with the gift of free will.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s COVID paid leave grant program was supposed to roll out on Oct. 1, but it’s still sitting on the sidelines thanks to a technical glitch and a misunderstanding with the federal government. The last time we touched base on the COVID paid leave...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Young Writers Project: My backpack

s not easy making friends. When you find that one trusted companion who’s always right there by your side to help take a little weight off your shoulders, you know just how lucky you are. Read the story on VTDigger here: Young Writers Project: My backpack.
VERMONT STATE
viatravelers.com

21 Best Things to Do in Vermont & Places to Visit

Known as the Green Mountain State, Vermont encompasses a beautiful area in the Eastern United States. It is bordered by Quebec, Canada to the north, Massachusetts to the south, New Hampshire to the east, and New York to the west. Though it was not one of the original 13 colonies, Vermont was admitted to the newly-formed U.S. as the 14th state in 1791.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermonters who got pandemic unemployment benefits must prove they were eligible

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont gig workers who got pandemic unemployment benefits will have to prove to the state that they were eligible. The federally administrated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provided unemployment insurance benefits for thousands of self-employed workers. Claimants had to self-attest that they lost their jobs. But...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy