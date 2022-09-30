Clara Martin Center awarded $4 Million SAMHSA Grant to continue Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic expansion

Read full article on original website
VTDigger
Stephanie Yu will take leadership of Public Assets Institute January 1
MONTPELIER –– Steven Gold, chair of the Public Assets Institute Board of Directors, announced today that it has selected Stephanie Yu, current deputy director, as the organization’s next president and executive director. Yu replaces founder Paul Cillo, who will step down at the end of this year.
Vermont launches awareness project amid record-high suicide rates
The pandemic led to an uptick in mental health issues, including suicide, across the state. Public health experts are trying to push back with knowledge. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont launches awareness project amid record-high suicide rates.
vermontbiz.com
Apply for the Farm to School & Early Childhood Grant
Vermont Business Magazine October is National Farm to School Month! Schools and early childhood providers can celebrate by applying for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets’ Farm to School and Early Childhood Grant. This grant provides financial and technical assistance to schools and early childhood education providers...
Chloe Learey: The future of child care is now
We have made important progress toward making child care accessible, affordable and higher quality, let’s not lose ground now. Read the story on VTDigger here: Chloe Learey: The future of child care is now.
WCAX
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
VTDigger
Vermont Federal Credit Union promotes Tim Daniska to newly created role of Chief Lending Officer
South Burlington, VT – Vermont Federal Credit union is proud to announce the appointment of Tim Daniska as its new Chief Lending Officer. Tim has been with the credit union for almost 6 years and previously served as a Director of Credit & Loan Production. Prior to joining Vermont Federal, Tim was a Product Manager at GTE Financial in Tampa, Florida. Tim Daniska obtained a Bachelor’s degree from University of Vermont in 2011.
Ryan Landvater: State’s attorney destigmatizes irresponsibility not drug misuse
Would you treat a DWI that caused the death of a passenger or another motorist with the same leniency? Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryan Landvater: State’s attorney destigmatizes irresponsibility not drug misuse.
NECN
1 Dead in New Vermont Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak
A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Vermont has led to one person's death, health officials said Tuesday. The source of the disease, with five cases confirmed, remains unknown, according to the Vermont Department of Health. They said the risk to the general public in St. Albans, where the cases appear to be clustered, is very low.
Andrew Garland: Keeping a keen eye on the cost of care
Health care is expensive, and a little research can make a big difference. Read the story on VTDigger here: Andrew Garland: Keeping a keen eye on the cost of care.
‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont
Tiny homes, rehabilitated rentals, investment properties and counterproductive tax structures were all on the agenda at a town hall this week. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont.
VTDigger
Medicare Advantage is not the way to go
In reading about Medicare Advantage I must agree that it is not the way to go! I worked for the state of Vermont for many years working with people with disabilities but I would never want anything less than the best. Never Medicare Advantage! Please fight for what is best for all!
WCAX
Vermont cannabis retailers stymied by roadblocks in effort to sell edibles
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was day one for retail sales of recreational cannabis in Vermont, and though there was a variety of THC products available at retailers across the state, one item was missing-- edibles. A variety of issues slowed down the rollout of edibles into Vermont dispensaries, one...
WCAX
Firetruck on the marketplace raising awareness for Outright VT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of people gathered Saturday on Church Street to support LGBTQ youth groups. This is “Outright Vermont”....and it’s their 19-year doing this annual truck pull. Several different teams pull a fire truck to raise money for “outrights” efforts to support LGBTQ youth....
Students: Report for VTDigger with the Underground Workshop!
VTDigger's platform for student publication is up and running for its third year, with student leadership. Read the story on VTDigger here: Students: Report for VTDigger with the Underground Workshop!.
Recent reversal on student loans could affect thousands of Vermont borrowers
The Biden administration quietly changed the criteria for loan relief, which could affect more than 10,700 people who took out student loans in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Recent reversal on student loans could affect thousands of Vermont borrowers.
United Church of Christ in Vermont: Human beings are created with the gift of free will
Since 1971, the National Setting of the United Church of Christ has proclaimed its support of a woman’s right to abortion and reproductive health care. The National Setting has also offered guidance about the related issues of bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom. Read the story on VTDigger here: United Church of Christ in Vermont: Human beings are created with the gift of free will.
WCAX
Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s COVID paid leave grant program was supposed to roll out on Oct. 1, but it’s still sitting on the sidelines thanks to a technical glitch and a misunderstanding with the federal government. The last time we touched base on the COVID paid leave...
Young Writers Project: My backpack
s not easy making friends. When you find that one trusted companion who’s always right there by your side to help take a little weight off your shoulders, you know just how lucky you are. Read the story on VTDigger here: Young Writers Project: My backpack.
viatravelers.com
21 Best Things to Do in Vermont & Places to Visit
Known as the Green Mountain State, Vermont encompasses a beautiful area in the Eastern United States. It is bordered by Quebec, Canada to the north, Massachusetts to the south, New Hampshire to the east, and New York to the west. Though it was not one of the original 13 colonies, Vermont was admitted to the newly-formed U.S. as the 14th state in 1791.
WCAX
Vermonters who got pandemic unemployment benefits must prove they were eligible
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont gig workers who got pandemic unemployment benefits will have to prove to the state that they were eligible. The federally administrated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provided unemployment insurance benefits for thousands of self-employed workers. Claimants had to self-attest that they lost their jobs. But...
