Florida-born hyperpop breakout star Glaive makes Tampa debut on Saturday
COVID-19 just might be the best thing that ever happened to 17-year-old Ash Gutierrez, who's playing Orpheum on Saturday, Oct. 1 .
The Florida-born hyperpop breakout better known as Glaive began recording music while in Zoom school during the worst of the pandemic. Two years later, Gutierrez—who was a live music virgin when he started making it big—has already collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly and scored millions of hits on streaming platforms.
The slightly older alt-pop musician Aldn (stylized “aldn”) opens Glaive’s Tampa debut.
