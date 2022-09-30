ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida-born hyperpop breakout star Glaive makes Tampa debut on Saturday

By Josh Bradley
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
Glaive
COVID-19 just might be the best thing that ever happened to 17-year-old Ash Gutierrez, who's playing Orpheum on Saturday, Oct. 1 .

The Florida-born hyperpop breakout better known as Glaive began recording music while in Zoom school during the worst of the pandemic. Two years later, Gutierrez—who was a live music virgin when he started making it big—has already collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly and scored millions of hits on streaming platforms.

The slightly older alt-pop musician Aldn (stylized “aldn”) opens Glaive’s Tampa debut.

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

