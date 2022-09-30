CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A security guard at the Cleveland Heights Public Library told police he was threatened by a 13-year-old who he thought may have a real gun. The security officer at the Lee Road branch of the library called 911 on Thursday, just before 5:00 pm. He told the police dispatcher that a 13-year-old who was already banned from the property, pulled up his shirt to show what was in his waste band, as he allegedly made the threat.

