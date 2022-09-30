ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

cleveland19.com

Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photo...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Laptop, AirPods, wallet stolen from Cleveland car, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A laptop, AirPods, and a wallet containing multiple credit cards were stolen from a Jeep Compass, Cleveland Police confirmed, and the suspect is on the loose. Police said the car break-in and theft happened on Sept. 30. Two other suspects were also caught on surveillance cameras...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver crashes in Cleveland home, police search for driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family woke up to a huge mess. A car drove through their home, their porch and ended up in the front yard. “A little startled, just a little startled. I don’t think this was intentional but something that needs to be fixed and repaired” said Steve Malcom, the homeowner.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton shooting suspect arrested by deputies in neighboring county

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at a 15th Street NW apartment complex. Officers found the unresponsive victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Canton resident Jadean Matthew Weatherford, near the building’s carport yard with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police seek suspect in deadly shooting outside Dave’s Supermarket

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday following the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old man outside a Dave’s Supermarket. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Donti Eric Summers, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 9:15...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect steals iPhone 13 from T-Mobile store, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing an iPhone 13 from a T-Mobile store is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The theft happened on Sept. 9 at 17510 Lorain Ave., said police. The suspect then ran westbound on Lorain Avenue towards...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Heights library security officer says he was threatened by teen who he thought was packing a real gun

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A security guard at the Cleveland Heights Public Library told police he was threatened by a 13-year-old who he thought may have a real gun. The security officer at the Lee Road branch of the library called 911 on Thursday, just before 5:00 pm. He told the police dispatcher that a 13-year-old who was already banned from the property, pulled up his shirt to show what was in his waste band, as he allegedly made the threat.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Summit County officers shoot and kill man who fired at police

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police officers fatally shot a homeowner who fired several shots at them Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road. According to officials, Springfield Township police officers were investigating a zoning law violation at a...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton fire ruled arson, reward available for information

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-unit residential fire at 914 Raff Road in Canton has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau. The fire, which took place Sept. 29 around 11:06 p.m., trapped several occupants inside the five unit apartment, with...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man shot after altercation, investigation underway

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a homicide took place Wednesday around 1 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Sumner Street, according to Akron Police. The victim, a 58-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. Akron...
AKRON, OH

