Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspected candy thief sought after dollar store break-in
Police are looking for a man who broke into a dollar store and filled a bag with candy and other items.
cleveland19.com
Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photo...
Youths wander onto school property in middle of the night: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Security at Gilmour Academy reported at 3 a.m. Oct. 2 that several youths were trespassing on the property. Responding officers found those involved and learned they were at a sleepover at a home on Dorchester Road behind the school and had wandered off. They were subsequently returned to the home and the host of the sleepover was advised.
cleveland19.com
Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Laptop, AirPods, wallet stolen from Cleveland car, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A laptop, AirPods, and a wallet containing multiple credit cards were stolen from a Jeep Compass, Cleveland Police confirmed, and the suspect is on the loose. Police said the car break-in and theft happened on Sept. 30. Two other suspects were also caught on surveillance cameras...
cleveland19.com
Seven Hills councilman told police he had ‘a lot’ to drink after he crashed into his neighbor’s mailboxes
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Seven Hills city councilman is facing criminal charges after he got behind the wheel drunk and crashed into several of his neighbors’ mailboxes in the process. 19 Investigates got a hold of the dash camera video from police on Friday. In the video...
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes in Cleveland home, police search for driver
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family woke up to a huge mess. A car drove through their home, their porch and ended up in the front yard. “A little startled, just a little startled. I don’t think this was intentional but something that needs to be fixed and repaired” said Steve Malcom, the homeowner.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into the Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect entered the store at 17442 Lorain Ave. around noon on Sept. 14. He made his way to...
cleveland19.com
Canton shooting suspect arrested by deputies in neighboring county
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at a 15th Street NW apartment complex. Officers found the unresponsive victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Canton resident Jadean Matthew Weatherford, near the building’s carport yard with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.
cleveland19.com
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police seek suspect in deadly shooting outside Dave’s Supermarket
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday following the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old man outside a Dave’s Supermarket. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Donti Eric Summers, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 9:15...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals iPhone 13 from T-Mobile store, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing an iPhone 13 from a T-Mobile store is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The theft happened on Sept. 9 at 17510 Lorain Ave., said police. The suspect then ran westbound on Lorain Avenue towards...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights library security officer says he was threatened by teen who he thought was packing a real gun
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A security guard at the Cleveland Heights Public Library told police he was threatened by a 13-year-old who he thought may have a real gun. The security officer at the Lee Road branch of the library called 911 on Thursday, just before 5:00 pm. He told the police dispatcher that a 13-year-old who was already banned from the property, pulled up his shirt to show what was in his waste band, as he allegedly made the threat.
cleveland19.com
Summit County officers shoot and kill man who fired at police
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police officers fatally shot a homeowner who fired several shots at them Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road. According to officials, Springfield Township police officers were investigating a zoning law violation at a...
cleveland19.com
Driver wanted by authorities for crashing into Cleveland house, causing porch collapse
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said overnight that a driver crashed a vehicle, believed to be a white box truck, into a home on the city of Cleveland’s West side. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday at a home near the intersection of West 100th Street and Fidelity Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Canton fire ruled arson, reward available for information
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-unit residential fire at 914 Raff Road in Canton has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau. The fire, which took place Sept. 29 around 11:06 p.m., trapped several occupants inside the five unit apartment, with...
cleveland19.com
Akron man shot after altercation, investigation underway
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a homicide took place Wednesday around 1 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Sumner Street, according to Akron Police. The victim, a 58-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. Akron...
cleveland19.com
Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical condition
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have confirmed that a crash occurred Thursday on South Arlington Street at 6th Avenue Thursday afternoon during a funeral procession. APD said that a 12-year-old and 6-year-old were involved in the crash, one being ejected and one partially ejected. Both children were taken to...
cleveland19.com
Missing 44-year-old Garfield Heights man last seen in North Randall on Oct. 4
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Police asked the community to help find missing 44-year-old Martell ‘Telle’ Goods. Police said he left his workplace in North Randall at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, and has not been seen or heard from since. Goods was described by police as...
Comments / 0