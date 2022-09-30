Read full article on original website
I think it’s safe to say the Frankie Montas trade hasn’t work out as planned for Brian Cashman. The New York Yankees general manager acquired the right-hander (along with reliever Lou Trivino) ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline in a six-player deal with the Oakland A’s. Cashman gave up four prospects in the deal: left-handers JP Sears and Ken Waldichuk, right-hander Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman.
NEW YORK — Aside from Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks’ baserunning gaffe last Wednesday night in Toronto — a bad read that cost rookie Oswaldo Cabrera a hit — his last two weeks probably have been his best stretch in about four years. His .440 average over his last eight games, his 3-for-3 night in his last game, his throw from left field to second base the night before that ended a Blue Jays’ rally … all impressive stuff.
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
The New York Yankees can’t afford to be losing any more bullpen pieces, which is why the injury to Ron Marinaccio sustained during Sunday’s game is a massive blow ahead of the playoffs. The bullpen is thin, to begin with, especially with Wandy Peralta fighting a back injury...
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
All six spots in the American League playoffs have been clinched, but the playoff seeds have yet to be determined. Here's a look at the American League playoff picture with three days remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.
BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts has provided many memorable moments in front of a packed Fenway Park. On Tuesday night, he added one more memory, but it came in front of one of the sparsest crowds the ballpark has seen in recent memory. Bogaerts launched a grand slam in the fifth...
BOSTON — The Red Sox have activated Eric Hosmer from the 10-day injured list. They also made three other moves. Boston placed Rob Refsnyder on the IL with low back spasms, optioned righty Josh Winckowski and recalled lefty Darwinzon Hernandez. Hosmer missed 38 games after being placed on the...
Blake Griffin did not expect to sign with an NBA team until after training camp. Things changed quickly on that front this past week though when injuries piled up in the Celtics frontcourt. That left Boston looking for an experienced big that had the ability to switch in their system, leading Boston to Griffin on a a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for a bit after suffering a sprained ankle last week.
The St. Louis Cardinals are heading to the MLB playoffs and will host all three games of the NL Wild Card series. The Cardinals won the NL Central for the first time since 2019. Their opponent is still to be determined and could stay that way until the regular season finale on Wednesday, October 5. Fans looking to purchase tickets to see the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card series can do so now on StubHub, VividSeats and TicketNetwork.
