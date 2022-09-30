Read full article on original website
Are You More Likely To Lease Or Buy A Brand New Car? SlashGear Survey Reveals The Answer
There are over 275 million registered vehicles in the U.S., and at least 91.5% of U.S. homes have access to a vehicle (via Motley Fool). Besides that, the percentage of vehicles that are leased rather than purchased has been steadily climbing over recent years, as explained by The New York Times, having tipped over the one-in-four milestone way back in 2014. A lease contract is ideal for a customer who wants to drive the model for three or four years and then return the car to the dealership.
SlashGear Asks: Are You Planning To Upgrade To One Of The New Apple Watches? – Exclusive Survey
Now that Apple has taken the wraps off its next Apple Watch lineup, consumers are left with a big choice: keep their current model or upgrade to a new one.
Elon Musk Reportedly Makes An About-Face And Offers To Buy Twitter At His Original Price
Elon Musk's battle with Twitter may soon be coming to an end - but if these rumors are true, it likely isn't the conclusion any of us saw coming.
Google Nest Rolls Out New Wired Doorbell And WiFi Pro As Nest Renew Launches For Everyone
Google's Pixel 7 event is happening this week, but fans don't have to wait that long for a look at its latest generation of smart home devices.
Today's Wordle Answer #472 – October 4, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle puzzle presents a word that is neither commonly known nor easy to guess. Fortunately, we have some hints, as well as the solution if you need it.
TikTok Is Laying Groundwork For Live Online Shopping In The US
The days of watching QVC on cable are nearly behind us, but a new trend is replacing it. The U.S. may finally get livestream shopping in a big way via TikTok.
Samsung May Be Chasing The Magic Behind iPhone's Video Stabilization
A patent filing from Samsung may indicate it's adding sensor-shift image stabilization to its phones.
Tesla Model 3 Vs Polestar 2: Which Is The Better Electric Car?
The question of which is better, Polestar 2 or Tesla Model 3, comes down to matters of driver preference.
Elon Musk's Tesla Optimus Robot Actually Works
Elon Musk prompted controversy when he said he wanted to build a humanoid robot. Now, we've seen the Tesla Optimus in action, and it actually works.
The Story Behind The Tank Arnold Schwarzenegger Got For Free
Schwarzenegger paid $20,000 to ship a tank from Austria to the U.S., but, other than that, the tank was absolutely free.
This Aston Martin James Bond Stunt Car Just Sold For Millions
Another Aston Martin car featured in a James Bond movie has been sold at auction for millions of dollars, and the funds will be going toward charity.
iPhone 14 Pro Review: Major Minor Upgrades
Is this the year to skip the upgrade to the latest new iPhone, or does the iPhone 14 Pro have a feature set so interesting you're gonna need to drop the cash?
Millennial Bosses, What's Something Your Older Managers Did To You That You've Sworn Never To Repeat?
Micromanaging? I don't know her.
"I Don’t Need It To Be 'Elevated,' Thank You Very Much": People Are Sharing Foods That Have Become A Little Too Trendy (And Are All The Worse For It)
"Restaurants go so overboard with the extras now that it's almost impossible to find the normal version."
