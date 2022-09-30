Read full article on original website
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and he was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest to the assault charge on Sept. 15. Before he left, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family and they haven’t heard from him since, police said. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them. They did not provide details of Briggs’ comments to his family. Additionally, Briggs had “appeared upset about his probation and verbally expressed his displeasure to the (probation) officer,” said Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter.
Alabama inmates claim retaliatory tactics amid ongoing inmate labor strike
Inmates are demanding a federal judge step in and force the Alabama Department of Corrections to go back to feeding the state's prison inmates three meals a day. ADOC cut back to two meals a day, which inmates claim is in retaliation for the ongoing statewide inmate worker strike that started one week ago. On Monday, ADOC said the strike now is only taking place at five of 15 major correctional facilities.
'An extrajudicial campaign of terror and kidnapping': Lawsuit accuses NYPD of illegally jailing people at Rikers without seeing judge
Four people who claim they were illegally jailed at Rikers Island immediately after arrest without having ever seen a judge and with no planned court date are suing the NYPD and the Department of Correction for the practice.
Supreme Court hears arguments in Alabama redistricting case
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday morning in an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting powers across the country. It's the latest in the high court showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act. The lawsuit seeks to force Alabama to create a second majority-Black...
