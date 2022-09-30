Stay on top of business news in Fort Worth. Sign up for our Building Worth newsletter

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

By Matt Leclercq
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Fort Worth is one of the fastest growing cities in America, so we know it can be a little tough to keep up with all the latest business headlines — from retail and real estate to how the decisions of our local governments impact your family finances.

Well, we have a new weekly newsletter for that.

We’re calling it “Building Worth.” Each Thursday, we’ll curate all the most important, essential business news from the Star-Telegram’s reporters and send it straight to your email inbox.

In the Building Worth newsletter, you’ll see stories from Jenny Rudolph , our business and economic development reporter, and Jess Hardin , who covers growth in Fort Worth and North Texas. You’ll also get headlines from local government reporters Harrison Mantas and Abby Church , who keep close tabs on the City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, respectively.

Interested in new shops, grocery stores and restaurants? We’ve got that. Worried about this crazy economy? We break down what inflation, supply shortages, labor issues and surging tax bills mean to North Texas. Want to know how our community is trying to grow our tax base, attract industry and deal with growing pains? We’re all over it, and holding our local leaders accountable.

We hope you’ll sign up and stay connected, and let us know what you think. We love to hear from you, whether it’s a news tip or a question you want answered. Thank you for reading!

