LSU Recruiting: Shelton Sampson Jr. Headlines Star Studded 2023 Class

Tigers bring in quartet of elite wide receivers, offensive weapons for the future

It’s no secret the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class is about as dominant as they come. With a myriad of wide receivers to choose from paired with their one-two punch of the future in the backfield, this coaching staff has a wide variety of weapons to work with long term.

We’ve seen the youngsters on this year’s LSU squad begin to shine bright, proving just how special this program can be down the line. This 2023 class is special. Already a Top-10 class with the chance to reach Top-5 before it’s all said and done, this recruitment staff has clearly been putting in the work.

Here’s a look at the offensive weapons LSU has in their arsenal as the fall recruiting period heats up:

Khai Prean - Athlete (4-star)

Prean adds a different dimension to this 2023 class. With the Tigers looking to add more skill position players this cycle, securing Prean is a massive commitment for this program.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder has been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to keep him close to home. Look for Prean to be a Swiss Army knife for the Tigers. With tremendous versatility, he gives Brian Kelly and his staff a weapon who can play both sides of the ball if called upon.

As a wide receiver, Prean is electric. Using his shiftiness to his advantage, once he gets the ball in open space it gives defenses fits. Difficult to lay a hand on, the speed and athleticism he attains is what has him as such a highly-touted prospect.

Rickie Collins - Quarterback (4-star)

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder recently competed at the Elite 11 Finals, putting his talent on display surrounded by the top signal-callers in the country. Holding his own, it became clear Collins is special and deserves to be ranked among the top quarterbacks in this 2023 class.

Collins, who is a consensus four-star, Top-200 player in the country, joins a lethal 2023 class and gives this program a game-changing signal-caller.

Shelton Sampson Jr. - Wide Receiver (5-star)

The top-five wide receiver in the country and No. 3 player in the state of Louisiana looks to continue the rich history of elite wideouts to come through Death Valley.

At 6-foot-4, 185-pounds, Sampson Jr. is a physical, high-flying wide receiver who succeeds at fighting off pressure when reaching the ball at its highest point. The Baton Rouge native gives the Tigers a dynamic wideout who can add to an already loaded receiver room.

Jalen Brown - Wide Receiver - (4-star)

The Miami, Fla. speedster, before Sampson Jr., was the highest rated prospect to commit to the Tigers in early July. At 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, Brown is a quick, vertical threat receiver with phenomenal technique to separate himself from defenders.

The duo of Brown and Sampson Jr. gives LSU the next great one-two punch for the future. Brown told LSU Country his expectations once in Death Valley alongside Sampson Jr.:

“Me and Shelton, if he comes to LSU, is going to be crazy,” Brown said. “There’s always that duo at LSU that competes for a national championship. Odell and Jarvis. Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. I feel like him and I would be the next generation of that duo.”

Kaleb Jackson - Running Back (4-star)

Baton Rouge native and four-star running back Kaleb Jackson gave LSU and head coach Brian Kelly a massive in-state commitment in early July. Jackson will be accompanied in the backfield by Trey Holly, another Louisiana native and highly regarded 2023 prospect.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound recruit is a top prospect in Louisiana and a top 10 running back in the class of 2023. For Kelly and his staff to keep the Baton Rouge native home and pair him next to Trey Holly is important after the departure of Tre Bradford this week. Jackson and Holly, like Sampson Jr. and Brown, can provide the Tigers with a gifted one-two punch long term.

Tyree Adams - Offensive Lineman (4-star)

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder has flown up the rankings in the 2023 class with a chance to develop even further under offensive line coach Brad Davis once on campus. Providing LSU with some New Orleans culture, Adams has significant ties that could help the Tigers in the future as well.

Adams became offensive line commit No. 2 in the 2023 class after Georgia native Paul Mubenga committed in July as well. Landing Adams provides the Tigers with a player who can dominate in the trenches and make the engine of this offense go.

Other dynamic pieces to this LSU class:

4-star running back Trey Holly

4-star tight end Mac Markway

3-star wide receiver Kyle Parker