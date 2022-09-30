Staal brothers, Florida Panthers make it a family affair

Growing up in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the Staal brothers — Eric, Marc, Jordan and Jared — spent many a chilly evening playing hockey in an outdoor rink their father Henry built for them.

They spent countless hours musing over the game, refining their skills. Eventually all four siblings would go on to play in the NHL. They have made stops in New York, Minnesota and Carolina. Hockey has taken them many places, but they never could have fathomed it bringing two of them — Eric and Marc — more than 2,000 miles away to Florida, where the high temperature outside the Florida Panthers IceDen averaged just less than 90 degrees last week as temperatures back home dropped to as low as 27.

“We’ve been around the game long enough to know that there’s different paths for everybody and different doors open at different times,” Eric, 37, said. “And you’ve got to take advantage of those opportunities when they come. It goes fast. But to say that we could have envisioned this as young kids growing up in Canada skating outside, this is not what we would have imagined. But nonetheless very special.”

As it currently stands the Florida Panthers have a near monopoly on the Staal brothers. Defenseman Marc Staal, 35, signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the team in July. Eric Staal is working on turning a professional tryout into a contract after not playing in the NHL last season. Jared Staal, 32, was appointed as an assistant coach for the Panthers’ minor-league team, the Carolina Checkers, in August.

“The three of us were having dinner the other night and talking about it, and kind of laughing to ourselves as we were all sitting around the table,” Marc said “You probably never think stuff like that’s going to happen, but here we are. It’s been a lot of fun.”

As for Jordan Staal, a center for the Carolina Hurricanes?

“We ignore him,” Marc said jokingly.

While Eric and Marc are NHL veterans, both said it has been nice to have each other around.

“It’s exciting,” Marc said. “I got to play with [Eric] for 20 games and a round of playoffs in New York, and it happened so fast it’s almost like a blink in your memory. So I’m excited to have an opportunity to hopefully suit up with him again.”

Eric said having two of his brothers involved in the organization he’s trying out for has been cool, but most of his mental energy has been on trying to prove himself in training camp.

Throughout his career in the NHL (which spans nearly 20 years) Eric has entered training camp as a team captain and as the highest-paid player on the roster. But he has never been in a position where he’s liable to get cut. While the circumstances this year are different, he said his expectations for himself remain the same: Come prepared and compete every single day.

“Obviously the situation I’m in is different than Marc and other guys that are here, but I’m trying to make sure that I’m prepared daily to show that I can contribute and help with this group. That’s kind of been my focus every single day. The fact that [Marc’s] here, and then [Jared] within the organization in the minors is definitely very cool. But I wouldn’t say it’s anything I’m dwelling on at this point. I’m pretty focused on what I’m trying to accomplish individually to give myself the best chance to be on this team.”

Part of Eric’s and Marc’s appeal is the breadth of experience they could bring to the Panthers. Eric made his NHL debut in 2003, two years after goalie Spencer Knight — who signed a three-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Tuesday — was born. Marc started in 2005.

The Panthers reduced their training camp roster to 50 players Wednesday, with Eric included. Until his fate with the team is determined, Eric is staying at Marc’s home with his wife and his three children.

“It’s been cool,” he said, reflecting on moving back in with his little brother.

“To be honest, it’s not going to be something that if it does work out, and I end up seeing here all year I’ll be moving in,” he said, laughing. “But for the time being, it’s working out fine.

“And then, obviously, you get the added bonus of talking about the game, talking about practices, talking about the team and the group and all that stuff that excites you as a player. So it’s been fun that way. But it’s not something long term.”

While recovering from a long day of practice, Eric said he and Marc enjoy watching his children play around the house. The brothers, too old for video games, Eric said, have instead streamed a healthy amount of Netflix. They’ve taken to the “Untold” sports documentaries on Netflix, having recently watched the one detailing former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o.

The Panthers will finalize their roster in October, so that’s when the Staals will know whether Eric made the cut. In the meantime they’ll enjoy the proximity after years of cross country travel to play the sport they love.