ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

He tried to kill, dismember gay man he met on Grindr before calling 911, feds say

By Julia Marnin
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hap6O_0iH7L0Lo00

A man admitted to trying to kill and dismember a gay man he met on the dating app Grindr before calling 911, federal prosecutors say.

Chance Seneca, 21, of Louisiana described Grindr as his “hunting ground” in an interview with investigators and acknowledged “he had planned to continue murdering until he was caught or killed,” court documents state.

When asked whether men were the target of his “homicidal urges,” Seneca replied, saying, “Yeah. I’ve never really wanted to hurt … women, But … it’s just mostly men,” according to court documents.

Seneca, of Lafayette, pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping on Sept. 29 in connection with the alleged attempted killing of the man he met on Grindr on June 20, 2020, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana states.

Court records show there are several pending counts against Seneca that are under review, including a hate crime with an attempt to kill charge.

McClatchy News contacted Seneca’s attorney for comment on Sept. 30 and was awaiting a response.

Ultimately, the victim survived the attack that left him comatose for three days and with permanent nerve damage, according to court documents.

The events of June 2020

A day before prosecutors say Seneca tried dismembering the man — and planned to “preserve” his body parts — on June 20, 2020, he targeted another Grindr user, according to his plea agreement.

Grindr is a dating app used by members of the LGBT community, including gay and bisexual men.

On June 19, 2020, Seneca, who had his own room in a house owned by his father, lured a different gay man to the Lafayette home after messaging on Grindr and Snapchat, court documents state.

However, ultimately, “he decided not to murder the man and let him go,” the documents say.

The next day, Seneca drove to pick up another gay man he met through Grindr and brought him to his father’s house, where he suggested engaging in sexual activities while his father was away, according to a complaint. There, Seneca “convinced” the man to put on handcuffs before the pair headed into the bathroom.

In an interview, Seneca told a detective that “the proposed meeting was a pretext and that he intended to kill and dismember” the man, the complaint states.

While in the bathroom, Seneca strangled the man with a belt until he was unconscious and put him in the bathtub, according to court documents.

Then, he hit the man’s head with a hammer before stabbing him in the neck and slitting his wrists to ensure he was not alive before starting the “dismemberment process,” investigators say.

“Seneca explained that he had hoped to remove and preserve White’s hands but that he could not finish his plan” while speaking with a detective, according to the complaint.

During the attack, he began crying and apologizing to his unconscious victim, saying, “I’m setting you free” before calling 911, the complaint states.

Investigators say Seneca’s act of calling the police was “a self-described effort to be put into a mental institution.”

While speaking with a 911 dispatcher, Seneca stated, in part, that “It’s my fault,” “I tried to control everything so good,” and “It was going so well,” according to the complaint.

After Lafayette police arrived at Seneca’s father’s home, they found Seneca smoking a cigarette outside and discovered the victim in the upstairs bathtub, the complaint states. In the bathroom, officers found a knife, ice pick, saw, and hammer.

Seneca was taken to the Lafayette police department, where he waived his Miranda rights and made several recorded statements to authorities, according to the complaint.

Meanwhile, Seneca’s victim was taken to a hospital, where he was in a coma for three days, investigators say.

The victim needed “extensive medical care” from the attack, which caused permanent nerve damage in his left hand, according to court documents. Additionally, he was left with scars.

“The facts surrounding the events that took place in this case are very disturbing,” U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a statement. “It is nothing short of miraculous that the victims who endured the vicious attacks from (Seneca) survived. We will continue to fight to seek justice for victims who suffer at the hands of defendants such as this.”

Seneca’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25, and he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Lafayette is 135 miles west of New Orleans.

Man she met on dating app drives woman into a river after dispute, Rhode Island cops say

Jeffrey Dahmer series is Netflix’s top show, but here’s why some are furious over it

Navy sailors targeted on Tinder by men posing as women in bank fraud scheme, feds say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and he was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest to the assault charge on Sept. 15. Before he left, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family and they haven’t heard from him since, police said. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them. They did not provide details of Briggs’ comments to his family. Additionally, Briggs had “appeared upset about his probation and verbally expressed his displeasure to the (probation) officer,” said Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#911#Gay Community#Violent Crime#Mcclatchy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
33K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy