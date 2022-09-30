Read full article on original website
Illinois tax rebates for solar panels, electric cars, chargers save money and environment
The new Inflation Reduction Act could help you get relief from rising electric and gas bills while also helping the environment.
Ameren Illinois’ prices up 126% compared to last year
ST. LOUIS – The Citizens Utility Board said Ameren Illinois‘ said electricity price has gone up 126 percent compared to one year ago on Saturday, October 1. CUB is now saying Illinois could see one of the most expensive winters in history. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said Ameren’s non-summer per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) price to compare […]
wmay.com
AG Warns To Look Out For Hurricane-Damaged Cars Being Sold In Illinois
It’s a common problem after major natural disasters, and state officials are once again warning about the possibility of damaged used cars being brought from areas hard-hit by Hurricane Ian for resale in Illinois. Attorney General Kwame Raoul says unscrupulous sellers often try to unload storm-damaged and flooded vehicles...
wmay.com
Poll shows Illinoisans favor Predatory Loan Prevention Act which caps interest
(The Center Square) – As lenders highlight the negative effects of the Predatory Loan Prevention Act, a new poll shows Illinoisans are in favor of the law. As of March 2021, payday loans in Illinois have an interest rate cap of 36%. The act provides that any loan made in excess of 36% is considered null and void, and no entity has the “right to collect, attempt to collect, receive, or retain any principal, fee, interest, or charges related to the loan.”
wmay.com
Illinois treasurer candidates talk ESG investments
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois treasurer are sounding off on public investments in so-called ESG rated companies. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance and refers to companies that take public positions on certain policies like green energy, labor issues and having diverse board members.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Village rejects ‘anti-corporate tax incentive,’ gas stations sue Oak Park
Arlington Heights rejects ‘anti-corporate tax incentive’ measure. An organization’s campaign to prevent the village of Arlington Heights from providing tax incentives for a proposed Chicago Bears stadium complex has hit a snag. On Monday, the village board voted to reject a proposed “anti-corporate tax incentive” ordinance. The...
2022 Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates: Deadline for Form Nears
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois government unions ask voters to cement their dominion
Chicago’s skyscrapers are designed to sway so they don’t shatter, but the architects of the 1970 Illinois Constitution failed to follow those foundational rules: they imposed rigidity. And 52 years later, Illinois taxpayers are paying dearly because public pensions cannot bend. Instead, the broken system imperils state services,...
Tax rebates 2022: Illinois deadline to claim $700 rebate just 13 days away
wjbc.com
Illinois’ two major cash crops continue the harvest
SPRINGFIELD – There were 7.0 days suitable for field work during the week ending October 2, 2022. Statewide, the average temperature was 55.3 degrees, 6.6 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.01 inches, 0.64 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 11 percent very short, 38 percent short, and...
wmay.com
Industry analyst believes Illinois may soon allow internet gambling
(The Center Square) – With marijuana and sports betting helping to fill Illinois’ coffers with tax money, some say online gambling isn’t far off. Six states allow casino gambling online: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and Connecticut. But at a recent East Coast Gaming conference, panelists named Illinois as one of the additional states that could soon adopt internet gambling.
Illinois DOT weighing EV tax to offset gas tax revenue loss
PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — As the automotive industry makes a shift toward electric vehicles, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it is considering taxing EV charging stations in an effort to offset the projected revenue loss from fuel sales. State gasoline taxes currently fund much of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to IDOT Transportation […]
wmay.com
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
wmay.com
Audit reveals Illinois failed to monitor criminal activity in group homes
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is calling for more accountability of Illinois group homes for those with developmental disabilities. They are called CILAs, which stands for Community Integrated Living Arrangement. State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said a recent audit shows the Illinois Department of Human Services is failing to monitor criminal activity in group homes, and some residents are not being cared for properly.
Tax Rebates 2022: Residents in Illinois have two weeks to receive one-time check worth up to $700
Illinois residents have two weeks to file their 2021 taxes to receive up to $700 in tax rebates as part of the state's family relief plan.
Illinois opens first cannabis ‘craft grow’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture held a ribbon cutting in Rockford Monday for “Star Buds,” the state’s first cannabis craft grow. The event took place at its location on Forest View Road, just east of Alpine Road. Star Buds is the first of over 340 licenses given out in the last […]
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Migrant flow to Illinois continues; Planned Parenthood announced mobile clinic
Planned Parenthood has announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic that will stay in Illinois but travel the borders of neighboring states that restricted the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Illinois continues to allow abortions, but Missouri, Kentucky and Indiana voted to ban the procedure with...
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Lawsuit Abuse Awareness Week gives Illinois a much-needed wakeup call
Every year in the United States, the first week of October is observed as Lawsuit Abuse Awareness Week. This week serves as an important opportunity to raise awareness about the high cost of frivolous lawsuits not only on small businesses owners, but on all Americans of all backgrounds. Lawsuit abuse...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Hurricane claims expected to increase; haunted house safety urged
Bloomington-based State Farm is reporting early numbers of just over 6,500 auto and homeowner claims in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Company officials expect that number to rise in the coming days as over 1 million Floridians remain without power and cell service remains spotty. A fleet of the company’s catastrophe response team vehicles deployed last week and staged in Birmingham, Alabama.
wmay.com
Google settles lawsuit alleging violation of Illinois’ biometric laws
(The Center Square) – An attorney for a nonprofit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world says Illinois’ biometric privacy laws are changing the way some companies conduct business. Google is the latest company accused of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using images...
