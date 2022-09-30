ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

FOX 2

Ameren Illinois’ prices up 126% compared to last year

ST. LOUIS – The Citizens Utility Board said Ameren Illinois‘ said electricity price has gone up 126 percent compared to one year ago on Saturday, October 1. CUB is now saying Illinois could see one of the most expensive winters in history. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said Ameren’s non-summer per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) price to compare […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wmay.com

AG Warns To Look Out For Hurricane-Damaged Cars Being Sold In Illinois

It’s a common problem after major natural disasters, and state officials are once again warning about the possibility of damaged used cars being brought from areas hard-hit by Hurricane Ian for resale in Illinois. Attorney General Kwame Raoul says unscrupulous sellers often try to unload storm-damaged and flooded vehicles...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Poll shows Illinoisans favor Predatory Loan Prevention Act which caps interest

(The Center Square) – As lenders highlight the negative effects of the Predatory Loan Prevention Act, a new poll shows Illinoisans are in favor of the law. As of March 2021, payday loans in Illinois have an interest rate cap of 36%. The act provides that any loan made in excess of 36% is considered null and void, and no entity has the “right to collect, attempt to collect, receive, or retain any principal, fee, interest, or charges related to the loan.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois treasurer candidates talk ESG investments

(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois treasurer are sounding off on public investments in so-called ESG rated companies. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance and refers to companies that take public positions on certain policies like green energy, labor issues and having diverse board members.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Illinois government unions ask voters to cement their dominion

Chicago’s skyscrapers are designed to sway so they don’t shatter, but the architects of the 1970 Illinois Constitution failed to follow those foundational rules: they imposed rigidity. And 52 years later, Illinois taxpayers are paying dearly because public pensions cannot bend. Instead, the broken system imperils state services,...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

Illinois’ two major cash crops continue the harvest

SPRINGFIELD – There were 7.0 days suitable for field work during the week ending October 2, 2022. Statewide, the average temperature was 55.3 degrees, 6.6 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.01 inches, 0.64 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 11 percent very short, 38 percent short, and...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Industry analyst believes Illinois may soon allow internet gambling

(The Center Square) – With marijuana and sports betting helping to fill Illinois’ coffers with tax money, some say online gambling isn’t far off. Six states allow casino gambling online: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and Connecticut. But at a recent East Coast Gaming conference, panelists named Illinois as one of the additional states that could soon adopt internet gambling.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois DOT weighing EV tax to offset gas tax revenue loss

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — As the automotive industry makes a shift toward electric vehicles, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it is considering taxing EV charging stations in an effort to offset the projected revenue loss from fuel sales. State gasoline taxes currently fund much of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to IDOT Transportation […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Audit reveals Illinois failed to monitor criminal activity in group homes

(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is calling for more accountability of Illinois group homes for those with developmental disabilities. They are called CILAs, which stands for Community Integrated Living Arrangement. State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said a recent audit shows the Illinois Department of Human Services is failing to monitor criminal activity in group homes, and some residents are not being cared for properly.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois opens first cannabis ‘craft grow’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture held a ribbon cutting in Rockford Monday for “Star Buds,” the state’s first cannabis craft grow. The event took place at its location on Forest View Road, just east of Alpine Road. Star Buds is the first of over 340 licenses given out in the last […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Hurricane claims expected to increase; haunted house safety urged

Bloomington-based State Farm is reporting early numbers of just over 6,500 auto and homeowner claims in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Company officials expect that number to rise in the coming days as over 1 million Floridians remain without power and cell service remains spotty. A fleet of the company’s catastrophe response team vehicles deployed last week and staged in Birmingham, Alabama.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Google settles lawsuit alleging violation of Illinois’ biometric laws

(The Center Square) – An attorney for a nonprofit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world says Illinois’ biometric privacy laws are changing the way some companies conduct business. Google is the latest company accused of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using images...
ILLINOIS STATE

Community Policy