Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Identifying 3 Suspects in an Alcohol Theft Investigation
Man arrested after BRPD respond to reported shooting in Tigerland
At Least 1 Person Injured In A Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Reward leads to wanted man’s arrest, officials say
Juvenile charged after allegedly grabbing woman at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
Luxury cars, heroin, cocaine, guns seized in drug bust that led to six arrests in EBR
Woman arrested in capital area after murder in St. John Parish
Officials announce investigation into possible inmate suicide
APSO captain suspended after DWI arrest on Sunday
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
Leaked informants, tipping off suspects: Inside allegations against arrested Baton Rouge cop
High-ranking APSO deputy cited for first offense DWI, sheriff says
High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended
“Come back tomorrow” — Tangipahoa Parish shootout wounds K-9 officer, leads to standoff with suspects
Louisiana man gets almost $850,000 bond after seizure of marijuana, gun, meth and more
St. James arrest reports 9/26 to 10/2
“Lying just gonna make it worse,” BR man caught going over 155 mph on I-10 West
Shots fired near Livingston Parish mall, deputies investigate
Child wounded in Uptown shooting
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
