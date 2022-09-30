Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 Texas Cities Top List of Most Polite Cities in the Country
Did you know that the Lone Star state has its very own motto? That's right, the motto of "Friendship" was adopted as the Texas state motto in February 1930. And boy, is Texas really showing that friendship really is a way of living out here. Over at Preply, which is...
Texas Snap Benefits Extended for October 2022 To Help Millions in Need
Over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office. However, there is some good news if you've been waiting to find out if your emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...
Oktoberfest Kicking Off Next Weekend Just Outside of Wichita Falls
I think I am obligated to go to it this year since I now own a wiener dog. I will die on the hill that October is the best month of the year. I swear you have so many fun things to do in October. We have some great stuff kicking off this weekend that is pumpkin related in Texoma. What about a good old fashioned Oktoberfest?
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is It Seriously Illegal to Cuss in Texas?
Sometimes, the best way to get your point across is to use a little foul language. I've always been a pretty big fan of curse words. I can't help it. It feels good to yell the f-word when you stub your toe. And sometimes, the woman driving like a maniac in front of you is a real...well, it rhymes with 'ditch.'
Texoma High School Battle Three (Oklahoma Edition)
I am bored and that means I put my imagination to work in another Texoma High School battle!. In case you have not read my previous battles, I will put them below our most recent ones. Before, I have always focused on the Texas counties, even though I call it a Texoma battle. I think it's time we show Oklahoma some love. I focus on three counties in my latest post. Tillman, Cotton, and Jefferson county.
Win Tickets to Muenster Oktoberfest!
Grab your friends and get ready to head down to Muenster, Texas, for the town's annual Oktoberfest! We're giving away FREE TICKETS to this year's festival!. The Muenster Oktoberfest will take place October 7, 8 and 9 in Muenster, Texas. A full list of activities is available on the festival's website.
Texas Sets New Record With World’s Longest Line of Sandwiches
It seems that for every possible category, there is someone trying to make the biggest or most of something, and Texas is home to a lot of record breakers. We can now add the world's longest sandwich assembly line to that list. Longest Line of Sandwiches Record. Tango Charities has...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Falls Freebies and Deals for National Coffee Day
For me, a day without coffee is like a day without sunshine. It’s just so much better when I have it. I’m a pretty basic coffee drinker, though. I take my coffee black and rarely deviate from medium roast. Yep, I’m kind of old school like that.
Let’s Argue: These Are The Best Taco Cities In Texas
A recent study on the best taco cities in America found that Texas has a lot of love for them but California still has us beat. If you haven't noticed, we're currently engaged in a silent "CIVIL WAR" between Texas and California. The two states (and its residents) are fighting back and forth about which is better in various "cultural" and "political" ways. This one particular battle front has to do with food and one of our most beloved treasures: Tacos.
Wichita Falls Police Department to Host Two ‘Open Houses’ for Applicants
Are you interested in joining the Wichita Falls Police Department, but you have questions? This one’s for you. The WFPD announced today that it will be holding two separate “open house” events for potential applicants. The first will happen this Saturday, October 1, followed by another on Saturday, October 15.
Noah Hicks Demonstrates Ingenious Songwriting on New EP ‘Tripping Over My Boots’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Noah Hicks couldn’t wrap his head around making music a career, until he did. In 2020, the singer moved from his home in Georgia to take a stab at music in Nashville — with his guitar and songs to prove he had something special in hand. “I never...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Falls Woman Facing Charges After Biting Officer on the Face
This is the perfect example of someone making a bad situation much, much worse. At around 12:34 am on Tuesday, September 27, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called to the 1500 block of Roanoke due to a disturbance. When they got there, they found 18-year-old Heaven Gonzales to be “extremely intoxicated” and arrested her for Public Intoxication.
‘Yellowstone’ Drops Epic Trailer for Upcoming Season 5: ‘We’re Already at War’ [Watch]
Yellowstone has shared the stunning trailer for its upcoming fifth season, and the show is already giving fans some major revelations about what the new episodes hold. The trailer begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Governor of Montana, vowing to protect the state from "all enemies, foreign and domestic" — a vow he may find challenging, since his family tends to operate outside the confines of the law so frequently. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is back in the family fold this season, and it looks as if he and Beth (Kelly Reilly) are actually working together despite their incredibly rocky history, with her in place as her father's new chief of staff. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) also continues to serve as his father's reluctant enforcer while trying to balance his life with his own family.
102.3 The Bull
Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
Comments / 0