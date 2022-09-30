ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Seriously Illegal to Cuss in Texas?

Sometimes, the best way to get your point across is to use a little foul language. I've always been a pretty big fan of curse words. I can't help it. It feels good to yell the f-word when you stub your toe. And sometimes, the woman driving like a maniac in front of you is a real...well, it rhymes with 'ditch.'
Texoma High School Battle Three (Oklahoma Edition)

I am bored and that means I put my imagination to work in another Texoma High School battle!. In case you have not read my previous battles, I will put them below our most recent ones. Before, I have always focused on the Texas counties, even though I call it a Texoma battle. I think it's time we show Oklahoma some love. I focus on three counties in my latest post. Tillman, Cotton, and Jefferson county.
Win Tickets to Muenster Oktoberfest!

Grab your friends and get ready to head down to Muenster, Texas, for the town's annual Oktoberfest! We're giving away FREE TICKETS to this year's festival!. The Muenster Oktoberfest will take place October 7, 8 and 9 in Muenster, Texas. A full list of activities is available on the festival's website.
Let’s Argue: These Are The Best Taco Cities In Texas

A recent study on the best taco cities in America found that Texas has a lot of love for them but California still has us beat. If you haven't noticed, we're currently engaged in a silent "CIVIL WAR" between Texas and California. The two states (and its residents) are fighting back and forth about which is better in various "cultural" and "political" ways. This one particular battle front has to do with food and one of our most beloved treasures: Tacos.
Wichita Falls Woman Facing Charges After Biting Officer on the Face

This is the perfect example of someone making a bad situation much, much worse. At around 12:34 am on Tuesday, September 27, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called to the 1500 block of Roanoke due to a disturbance. When they got there, they found 18-year-old Heaven Gonzales to be “extremely intoxicated” and arrested her for Public Intoxication.
‘Yellowstone’ Drops Epic Trailer for Upcoming Season 5: ‘We’re Already at War’ [Watch]

Yellowstone has shared the stunning trailer for its upcoming fifth season, and the show is already giving fans some major revelations about what the new episodes hold. The trailer begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Governor of Montana, vowing to protect the state from "all enemies, foreign and domestic" — a vow he may find challenging, since his family tends to operate outside the confines of the law so frequently. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is back in the family fold this season, and it looks as if he and Beth (Kelly Reilly) are actually working together despite their incredibly rocky history, with her in place as her father's new chief of staff. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) also continues to serve as his father's reluctant enforcer while trying to balance his life with his own family.
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

