The 40th annual Youth Charity Horse Show will take place October 7-9, 2022, at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Coliseum of Champions with class sessions beginning at 8 a.m. and running through approximately 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and is free and open to the public. The Youth Charity Horse Show, an all-volunteer organization whose mission is Kids Helping Kids, has donated its annual proceeds to an area charity and has brought riders aged 18 and under together for a fun-filled weekend of competitive showmanship and camaraderie since 1983. To date, the Youth Charity Horse show has donated thousands of dollars to Springfield and Central Illinois charities. This year’s charity is the Central Illinois Riding Therapy program located in Peoria, Ill., a non-profit organization that offers horseback riding lessons to people with physical, emotional, mental and/or social difficulties. For more information about the Youth Charity Horse Show log on to the Youth Show’s Web site at www.youthcharityhorseshow.com.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO