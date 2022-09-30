HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) 0- John R. Violi, 48 years old, was born on February 26, 1974 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital to Karen P. LaCivita and John J. Violi. He was a lifelong resident of Hubbard and a man of many trades. John passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

