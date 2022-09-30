Read full article on original website
Patricia Ann Mathews, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Mathews, age 67, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born on August 19, 1955, in Augusta, Georgia, the daughter of Hisae (Ihara) and Harry Leroy Clisby. Pat was a 1974 graduate of Joseph Badger High School. On...
Pauline Fleming, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Fleming, 97 of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, September 22, 2022 peacefully at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Ms. Fleming was born August 30, 1925 in Sparta, Georgia, a daughter of Ike and Ethel Fleming. She was a retired nurse working out of...
Lusandy “Jackie” Billings Watson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lusandy “Jackie” Billings Watson, 90 of Warren, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born June 30, 1932 in Shelby, Mississippi, the daughter of Levi and Gertrude Farris Billings, residing in the area for 67 years, coming from Shelby.
Dean S. Roussos, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Dean S. Roussos, PhD, age 92, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Canfield Place Assisted Living, with his youngest daughter and caregiver, Nancy, by his side. He was born in Newton, Iowa on September 23, 1930 to Steven and Penelope (Katsouras)...
Robert “Skip” Schwab, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Skip” Schwab, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 8, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Clara Schwab. Skip attended Warren G. Harding...
Timothy Allen Raimey, Sr., West Farmington, Ohio
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Major Timothy Allen Raimey, Sr., 63 of 6919 Oak Hill Drive, West Farmington, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 5:39 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, after a long battle with Cancer. He was born May 13, 1959 in Warren, Ohio,...
Rose Marie McCulley, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Rose Marie McCulley, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Community Skilled Nursing Home in Warren. Rose formerly resided on Burkey Road in Austintown, where she was surrounded by neighbors whom she loved dearly. She was born on April 7, 1934, in...
John R. Violi, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) 0- John R. Violi, 48 years old, was born on February 26, 1974 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital to Karen P. LaCivita and John J. Violi. He was a lifelong resident of Hubbard and a man of many trades. John passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Robert P. Havaich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Havaich, 70, of Austintown, passed away Sunday evening, October 2, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Affectionately known as Bob, he was born March 30, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Logar) Havaich. Bob was a graduate...
William F. Olson, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Olson, Jr., aka “45 Bill,” age 67, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on May 11, 1955 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to William, Sr. and Lois (Schwarz) Olson and raised in Hubbard, Ohio.
Jack Russell Walters, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Russell Walters, 92 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center. He was born February 25, 1930, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Russell and the late Alta Marie (McKenzie) Walters. Jack was a 1951 graduate...
Marian Gail Hecker, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Gail Hecker, age 82, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born on July 16, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Virginia Gayle (Nicholas) and Melvin Emery Shoff. Marian was a 1958 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School. On February 10, 1960, she...
Marye Jean Ireland Hoover, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marye Jean Ireland Hoover, 93 of Youngstown, passed away Friday evening, September 30, at Omni Manor Health Care Center. Marye was born September 13, 1929 in Pullman, Ritchie County, West Virginia, a daughter of her loving late parents, Clyde C. and Mildred (Davis) Ireland. She...
Raymond L. Villers, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond L. Villers, 66, of Girard, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home. He was born June 23, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Robert R. and the late Mildred E. (Manes) Villers. Raymond earned his bachelor’s degree from...
John Charles Hudran, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Hudran, 51, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 with his family at his side, from complications of a motorcycle accident July 5, 1992. He was born November 6, 1970, in Youngstown, the son of John and Karen (Zeisler) Hudran and lived in...
David W. Binder, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Binder, 66, passed away peacefully Friday evening, September 30, 2022. David was born August 2, 1956, in Poland, the son of Walter and Mary Lou (Schenker) Binder. He enjoyed his car, playing golf and watching Rams football with his son. David retired in...
Thomas Harrison, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Harrison passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. To his last day, Tom tried to make those around him smile. Tom was born on October 6, 1947 to John J. Harrison and Margaret E. Wright. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High...
Joan Mayrene (Pavlov) Bolkovac, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Mayrene (Pavlov) Bolkovac passed away Monday, September 26 in Delaware, Ohio. She was born October 16, 1934 to John and Mary (Yurko) Pavlov in Struthers, Ohio. Joan was the beloved wife of Jack (James P.) Bolkovac for 61 years and mother to Mary Beth...
William “Bill” Benson, New Waterford, Ohio
NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Benson passed away here Friday, September 30 at his home. He was 84. Bill left this earth as always surrounded by his family. Born December 3, 1937 in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late William A. and...
Vincent T. McLendon, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent T. McLendon 72, Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center main campus. Vincent Thomas McLendon was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 1, 1950, to John B., Sr. and Adah Mae Allen Mclendon, Sr. Vincent was the fourth of eight children.
