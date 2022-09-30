ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner Updates the ‘Naked’ Trend in ‘Dissolved Doll’ Dress: See Her Paris Fashion Week Outfits

 2 days ago
Kylie Jenner owned Paris Fashion Week ! The reality star stepped out in numerous eye-catching ensembles while visiting the City of Love.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, unveiled her first look on Wednesday, September 28, when she attended the Acne Studios spring 2023 runway show. For the high-fashion event, Jenner showed off her curves in an angelic white cape gown, which hugged her famous figure. The beauty mogul paired the look with oversized sunglasses and had her hair styled in a gelled-back bun.

Wednesday was a busy evening for the Kardashians star. After basking in the new Acne designs, she slipped into a woven dress by Balmain for the label's Paris Fashion Week presentation. The flattering frock featured a sculpture-like construction and a plunging neckline. She completed the look with PVC heels from Gianvito Rossi. Jenner attended the show with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou , who matched her in a similar outfit.

However, the night wasn't over just yet. Jenner was later photographed heading to dinner in France, wearing all black. Her look included a glossy crocodile-embossed coat, ballroom gloves and slouchy pants. The TV personality accessorized with a black top handle purse, square-shaped sunglasses and chunky gold hoop earrings.

She continued the dinnertime drama on Thursday, September 29, sporting a "naked" dress by Dilara Findikoglu. Called the "Dissolved Doll" dress, the ensemble featured a completely see-through mesh construction with red silk ruffled accents underneath. Jenner teamed the number with a shiny red mini bag and her Gianvito Rossi sandals — giving onlookers a lesson on how to get the most use out of an expensive pair of shoes.

Earlier this month, the Life of Kylie alum opened up about her wardrobe in her cover story for CR Fashion Book . "I save everything for my daughter," Jenner said in the September 15 interview, referring to her 4-year-old daughter Stormi , whom she shares with Travis Scott . "I have the most amazing pieces, and I cannot wait to share my entire archive with her when she is older. I'm so excited to see how she is going to wear and style them."

The TV personality, who is also mom of a 7-month-old baby boy with Scott, 31, added that she hopes her little girl will wear "one of my Met dresses to prom." (Stormi, for her part, already has quite the wardrobe, sporting everything from Burberry, Versace, Fendi and Stella McCartney.)

Keep scrolling to see all of Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week outfits:

