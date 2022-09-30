ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Waterspout spotted off NC coast

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community.

A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWRp4_0iH7JUQh00
Waterspout spotted off NC coast (credit: National Weather Service, Newport/Morehead City, NC)

NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC.

Where & when flooding, winds may hit North Carolina

The storm made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon and currently has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Ian is expected to become an extratropical low over NC either Friday night or Saturday.

The low will likely dissipate by Saturday night.

“Considerable flash and urban flooding, and minor river flooding is possible across coastal and northeast South Carolina, coastal North Carolina and southeast Virginia today. Locally considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding is possible today into early Saturday across portions of northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterspout#National Weather Service#Bogue Sound#Newport Morehead City#Hurricane Ian#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Putting Ian’s dangers aside, South Carolina couple rescues several

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jason and April Sizemore watched Ocean Boulevard turn from a street to a river from their beachfront apartment on Friday. Knowing they had the resources to make a difference, they knew what they had to do.  Not just any vehicle could traverse Hurricane Ian’s floodwater, but the Sizemore’s truck did. […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX8 News

NC law enforcement cracking down on speeders this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on speeding this week, according to an NC Department of Transportation news release. “Operation Crash Reduction” will run from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9. The event is part of a largercampaign by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that aims to target […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
68K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy