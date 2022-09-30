ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste of the ocean: annual N.C. Seafood Festival brings fun, food

- If it swims, floats or crawls in saltwater, chances were good it could be found on a plate this past weekend at the 36th annual North Carolina Seafood Festival. Typically, a three-day event, this year's festival was shortened to Saturday and Sunday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

