Taste of the ocean: annual N.C. Seafood Festival brings fun, food
- If it swims, floats or crawls in saltwater, chances were good it could be found on a plate this past weekend at the 36th annual North Carolina Seafood Festival. Typically, a three-day event, this year's festival was shortened to Saturday and Sunday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: School choice puts the selection in the hands of parents
I like the option of purchasing a Ford, Chevrolet, or a Dodge and the possibility of eating at Chick-fil-A, Arby’s, or El’s. And I like the option of school choice for children’s education, be it public, charter, private, or homeschooling. Charter schools are public schools in NC...
