Brownsville and Port Isabel to host National Night Out
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville and Port Isabel Police Departments will host National Night Out this week. National Night Out is a free event with music, food vendors and door prizes. The aim of the event is to have the community meet local law enforcement officers. Port Isabel police will host their National Night […]
My Tejano Awards returns to recognize the past and present of Tejano industry on Oct. 9
MISSION, TX — The annual My Tejano Awards will honor the past and present of Tejano music for their outstanding achievement and contributions at the Mission Event Center in Mission, Texas on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The event, presented by the Tejano Music Hall of Fame Awards, will feature...
Gov. Greg Abbott holds Door Knocking Event in Harlingen
Later this month, voters will cast their ballots for the November election. Candidates are busy campaigning as Election Day gets closer. Gov. Greg Abbott knocked on doors in the Harlingen area Saturday morning to speak to voters about border issues. "Oh my God, I'm starstruck," Harlingen resident Brenda Cruz said....
Cheerleader Challenge: Harlingen High School
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen High School Cardinal Cheerleaders showed their team spirit at Charlie Clark Nissan in Harlingen. On Friday morning the cheer squad showcased a special cheer for Rio Grande Valley viewers. Although the Cardinals have a bye week they will return on Oct. 7 to host the Weslaco Panthers at 7 p.m. at Boggus Stadium.
Beto O’Rourke to meet with Uvalde families in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will meet in Edinburg with families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting. Parents and families of the victims will hold a pre-debate press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss raising the minimum to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21, a […]
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…
MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
PD: One in custody after McAllen shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot in McAllen early Sunday morning, police say. At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot at the 1600 Block of Beaumont Street. The victim, 21, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. McAllen police established that the disturbance had originated at No […]
Edinburg road work scheduled for this week
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced it will resume evening road closures in Edinburg. Evening and overnight paving on US Business 281 (Closner Blvd.), between Owassa Rd and Monte Cristo Rd, will resume from Oct. 2 through 4. The project will require lane closures. Two-way traffic will be allowed at all […]
Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt
WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
Hidalgo County Tax offices resuming normal hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office announced that tax offices in the county will resume normal operating hours. Hidalgo County Tax Assessor/collector Pablo Villarreal said beginning Monday, Oct. 3, seven locations will be open to the public. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed us patience as we closed our offices on Wednesdays these past […]
Elon Musk suggests Cybertruck must be able to cross channel at SPI jetties
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk suggested this week that the company’s Cybertruck will be waterproof — and seaworthy enough to navigate a channel crossing from South Padre Island, Texas, to the SpaceX Starbase at Boca Chica Beach. “Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross […]
FOOD 4 THOUGHT: Pumpkin spice and everything nice at this Top Performer
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to McAllen and Harlingen for this week’s Food 4 Thought. Restaurants with a “Que Rico” perfect score from their local health department receive a “Top Performer” sticker to display on their front door. Restaurants with health code violations could receive an unannounced visit from the Food 4 Thought […]
Governor Abbott watch party, ‘four more years’
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Derick Garcia was at Governor Greg Abbott’s watch party in McAllen Friday night where he got a feel for the energy of the crowd. A poll conducted this week showed Abbott would be projected to win the gubernatorial election if it were to have happened Friday. The crowd at […]
Texas law enforcement officers thwart human smuggling, arrest convicted criminals near border
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to thwart criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including interdicting human smugglers and kidnappers. Since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas’ border security initiative last March, state law enforcement officers have apprehended more than 308,700 illegal...
City of McAllen approves new restrictions for pop-up markets
Some business owners in McAllen have new rules to follow. McAllen city commissioners approved new restrictions for businesses wanting to put up an open-air market in their parking lots. It comes after neighbors in the area voiced their concerns, asking the city to take action. "No, we're not opposed to...
Weslaco Company Reaches Global Vitamin Market
A tour of the Clever Foods & Supplements operating facility shows shiny white floors and gleaming silver equipment that’s intertwined and can churn out over 30 million vitamin gummies a month. The Clever facility is a new addition to the Mid Valley Industrial Park in Weslaco. Three executives with...
Hurricane Ian impacting South Padre Island
Despite being hundreds of miles away, the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt along the coast, and beach goers are noticing. Boca Chica Beach and other beach access areas due to high tides caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release from the Cameron County Judge's Office. In...
Hidalgo County deputies investigate student-teacher relationship in Elsa
EDCOUCH-ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edcouch-Elsa ISD teacher has turned himself over to authorities as the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigates allegations of an improper relationship with a student. Raul Cesar Diaz, 32, was arrested Tuesday by deputies, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday. Diaz has been charged with one count of improper relationship between educator […]
‘Terroristic threats’ against school district, man arrested
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police arrested a man in connection to making “terroristic threats” against Vela High School, according to a press release sent from Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Edinburg CISD police and FBI were able to locate the individual who emailed threats, officials said. Parents were notified about the threat on Thursday. “These […]
