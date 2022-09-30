Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
4 Diverse NYC Museums You Can Visit for FreeAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
Related
Umbra Sling Sink Caddy Review: This Sponge Holder Prevents Moisture Buildup
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Look, I know my kitchen sponge is gross (a 2017 study found 362 different species of bacteria living on 14 sponges). That’s why the Umbra Sling sink caddy is possibly the most exciting kitchen gadget I’ve purchased in this calendar year. To me it’s more than a handy and aesthetically pleasing kitchen sink sponge holder (although it is definitely that too). It’s the solution to frankly years of my life spent with damp, mildewy sponges—and a damp, mildewy spot on my sink’s stainless steel countertop, at that. The Umbra Sling sink caddy is by no means a cure-all for every single sponge-related woe, but it does make me feel a little better about using mine as much as I do—and, given that it’s garnered more than 1,400 five-star customer reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say I’m not the only fan.
The Meal I Eat When I’m Feeling Anxious: Spaghetti Pomodoro
In SELF’s new franchise, The Meal I Eat When I’m Feeling…, we talk with chefs, celebs, athletes, and people in the culinary space about the specific foods or meals they turn to amid certain emotions—and how eating their favorites plays a vital role in their self-care.
Why Peloton’s Robin Arzón Believes ‘Balance’ Is Actually a Myth
As her day job, Robin Arzón is the head instructor and VP of fitness at Peloton. At home, she’s mom to her one-year-old daughter, Athena. And in between all of that, she’s done everything from writing New York Times best-selling books, partnering with companies to design chic sunglasses, glam nurseries, and kickass jogging strollers, and tackling marathons and ultramarathons.
Ugly Shoes Are Back, Baby!
“Ugly” shoes have been buzzy for a few years now, and here at SELF, we’re not mad about it. As it turns out, this is one shoe trend that's surprisingly great for your feet. It started with high-fashion designer Balenciaga’s “dad sneakers” and its collaboration with Crocs, and was followed by Bottega Veneta’s iconic puddle booties. With an influx of TikTok influencers now touting more affordable options from brands like Hoka, Dansko, Ugg, and Birkenstock, the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apple Watch Ultra Review: A Smartwatch That Serious Athletes Will Love
As a kid watching Inspector Gadget, I idolized Penny, the plucky niece of the fumbling eponymous detective who swooped in with all the helpful intel that ultimately saved the day. (I imagine she was a Virgo.) She had a watch that helped her get it all done: She could talk to the watch, make it work with other devices, and use it to locate her wayward uncle. I’m hardly the first person to make the connection between Penny’s go-go-gadget gizmo and the Apple Watch—but it’s one that rings true, especially with the Apple Watch Ultra (now available for preorder, and available to pick-up starting September 23). This latest launch can do more than any previous iteration.
How to Make Your Days Off Feel Like a True Break
Take a minute to recall your last vacation. Maybe you jetted off to an exotic seaside location and awoke to the sound of crashing waves or snuggled up in front of a fireplace at an Airbnb in the mountains. No matter your locale, you probably didn’t jump out of bed in the morning to get a head start on your to-do list. Perhaps you smiled more, savored your coffee, and got cozy with your loved ones. Though we sense it intuitively, decades of research confirm that vacations tend to leave us happier, healthier, and more restored.
When Is Amazon Prime Day? New Announcement Shares October 2022 Dates
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've heard rumors of Prime Day 2.0 and have been wondering, When is Amazon Prime Day happening again? Well, you're in luck: Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale will arrive on October 11 and 12, and bring a slew of deals with it.
How to Tell If Your Ear Piercing Is Infected (and How to Treat It)
POV: You just got your ears pierced and you feel fabulous…until you don’t because the area starts to feel irritated. Is it an ear piercing infection? Are you having an allergic reaction? Or maybe your ear is just a little bit (understandably) inflamed after the trauma of getting punctured with a piece of metal?
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Romanticizing Your Life’ Can Be a Legit Form of Mindfulness
If you’ve been a habitual TikTok scroller since May 2020, you’ve likely come across one of the 71,000 videos soundtracked to user Ashley Ward’s part inspirational, part instructional call-to-action: “You have to start romanticizing your life,” a voice says, as the camera hovers over a group of friends on a beach before slowly zooming in on Ward as she lies down on a towel. “You have to start thinking of yourself as the main character. Because if you don’t, life will continue to pass you by. And all the little things that make it so beautiful will continue to go unnoticed.”
The Therabody SmartGoggles High-Tech Device Brings the Theragun Treatment to Your Eyes
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today the brand behind the Theragun and TheraFace Pro unveiled the Therabody SmartGoggles, a new wearable device to promote relaxation and focus where you need it most: your head. The SmartGoggles are one of a few new launches from the brand (including upgraded Theragun iterations, a sound therapy component to the Therabody app, and a zero gravity lounger). We got to try the goggles before the general public, and, not to spoil the surprise, but this new launch proves that the brand knows how to stay relevant in the ever-evolving wellness industry. Keep reading to learn more about the Therabody SmartGoggles and how they can level up your work-from-home self-care routine.
Millennial Bosses, What's Something Your Older Managers Did To You That You've Sworn Never To Repeat?
Micromanaging? I don't know her.
Is ‘Heel Whip’ a Harmless Running Quirk or a Serious Problem?
When I’m running I feel like my stride is fluid, effortless, and completely aligned. And I’d like to think it would be—after all, I’m certified as a running coach, have run 23 marathons, and have written about the sport for years. But when I look at...
SELF
New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.https://www.self.com/
Comments / 0