All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Look, I know my kitchen sponge is gross (a 2017 study found 362 different species of bacteria living on 14 sponges). That’s why the Umbra Sling sink caddy is possibly the most exciting kitchen gadget I’ve purchased in this calendar year. To me it’s more than a handy and aesthetically pleasing kitchen sink sponge holder (although it is definitely that too). It’s the solution to frankly years of my life spent with damp, mildewy sponges—and a damp, mildewy spot on my sink’s stainless steel countertop, at that. The Umbra Sling sink caddy is by no means a cure-all for every single sponge-related woe, but it does make me feel a little better about using mine as much as I do—and, given that it’s garnered more than 1,400 five-star customer reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say I’m not the only fan.

