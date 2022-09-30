Boardman man facing multiple domestic violence cases
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man who court records indicate already faces at least two other domestic violence cases is back in the Mahoning County Jail.
Sheriff's deputies say Brian Moffo got into a physical fight with a woman earlier this week at the Hampton Inn in Canfield where he had been staying.
He’s charged with domestic violence.
