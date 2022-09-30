ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Boardman man facing multiple domestic violence cases

By Gerry Ricciutti
 4 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man who court records indicate already faces at least two other domestic violence cases is back in the Mahoning County Jail.

Sheriff’s deputies say Brian Moffo got into a physical fight with a woman earlier this week at the Hampton Inn in Canfield where he had been staying.

He’s charged with domestic violence.

Bond was set at $3,000, and he’s due back in court next month.

