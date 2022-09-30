DOVER, Del. (October 4, 2022) – The Delaware Forest Service has detected approximately 825 acres of defoliation around the Cypress Swamp, Gumboro, and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area due to gypsy moths, as compared to 2021 with only about 12 acres impacted by this invasive pest. Trees most threatened from...

