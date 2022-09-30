ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

delaware.gov

Increase in Gypsy Moth Activity Detected For 2022

DOVER, Del. (October 4, 2022) – The Delaware Forest Service has detected approximately 825 acres of defoliation around the Cypress Swamp, Gumboro, and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area due to gypsy moths, as compared to 2021 with only about 12 acres impacted by this invasive pest. Trees most threatened from...
DOVER, DE
delaware.gov

DEMA Seeks Applicants for Mitigation Grant Programs

SMYRNA, Del. — The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is seeking applicants to submit projects for potential funding under the following mitigation grant programs: Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Grant Program (BRIC), and the Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Program (FMA). Applications are being accepted...
DELAWARE STATE

