Recently, on a late summer day, Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, State Rep. Laura Devlin, held a press conference in Fairfield on the need to repeal 8-30g, our State’s so-called affordable housing law. He cited the law’s deficiencies and how the 32-year-old law has largely failed the individuals it set out to help. Mr. Stefanowski has pledged to reform 8-30g and work with the General Assembly to create policies that truly work. As a group committed to our 169 towns and local zoning, we need a governor who will stand up for our communities and stand up to the special interests who are trying to hammer through regulations that do not properly address the affordability issues we face in Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO