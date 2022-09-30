Read full article on original website
Fortuna Joins Opposition to Proposed Retail Marijuana Outlet in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK – First Selectman Carl Fortuna joined opposition to a proposed marijuana dispensary on Route 1, arguing that redevelopment of a vacant building near a difficult intersection and a daycare is a bad location for the business. Fine Fettle, a Connecticut-based marijuana company is seeking zoning approval to...
Zoning Remains on the 2022 Ballot in Connecticut
Recently, on a late summer day, Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, State Rep. Laura Devlin, held a press conference in Fairfield on the need to repeal 8-30g, our State’s so-called affordable housing law. He cited the law’s deficiencies and how the 32-year-old law has largely failed the individuals it set out to help. Mr. Stefanowski has pledged to reform 8-30g and work with the General Assembly to create policies that truly work. As a group committed to our 169 towns and local zoning, we need a governor who will stand up for our communities and stand up to the special interests who are trying to hammer through regulations that do not properly address the affordability issues we face in Connecticut.
Old Lyme Selectmen Act on Public Access Issues at Buttonball, Tantummaheag Sites
OLD LYME – The Board of Selectmen on Monday voted to approve the first phase of public access improvements at a town-owned Buttonball Road property to provide viewing along the Black Hall River and potentially a boat launch. Under the plan, “No Trespassing” signs at the site’s entrance will...
All 5 Wallingford parks commissioners resign
WALLINGFORD — All five members of the town's Parks and Recreation Commission have resigned after feeling they have been bypassed, ignored and hamstrung by town officials, some said. Last week, the final two members of the commission — Chairman Jason Michael and Vice Chairman Michael Savenelli — submitted a...
Simmons Withdraws Housing Plan for Glenbrook Community Center
STAMFORD – Five hours before what would have been another contentious vote to sell a city-owned community center to an affordable housing developer, Mayor Caroline Simmons Monday withdrew her proposal. The mayor’s move followed three months of battling with city representatives who claimed she has failed to recognize the...
Renters, Homebuyers Get $4M Lifeline
Tatania Sellers was pregnant, in between jobs, and looking for some way to get herself and her kids into an apartment — not into a homeless shelter. Thanks to a newly launched city aid program, she and her family were able to move into a new home on Starr Street in her “time of need.”
Stamford Neighborhoods Coalition: Fiorello Shares Commitment to Preserve ‘Unique Character’ of Towns
It is an absolute pleasure to endorse Kimberly Fiorello for reelection as State Representative. I regard Kimberly as a friend and diligent public servant who stands up tirelessly for the rights and best interests of her constituents. There are no bounds to her commitment and energy! As a representative, Kimberly has stood up against powerful and entrenched political forces, not only exposing the failed policies of the Connecticut legislature, but offering instead a clear vision of a better way forward.
Bridgeport may cut police, other union health costs
BRIDGEPORT — The city has been grappling with recruiting and keeping police officers, an issue the force's union and Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia have for months argued is at least in part the result of high health care premiums. And although both sides are mum on the slow-going police...
CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents
KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
A Stamford city panel voted 'no' on selling the defunct Glenbrook Community Center. Now what happens?
STAMFORD — A Board of Representatives panel has again voted against a proposal to sell the vacant Glenbrook Community Center so it can be turned into affordable housing — but the full board will have the final say Monday. City boards, members of Mayor Caroline Simmons’ administration and...
Connecticut officials call on M&T Bank to provide answers following more than 300 layoffs
The bank says it has laid off 325 employees so far and plans to eliminate 333 more positions.
Board of Education To Reconsider “Indigenous Peoples Day”
A Republican Board of Education member is proposing that the Board consider renaming Indigenous Peoples Day currently on the school district calendar as a school holiday on Monday, October 10th. In July 2020, as the nation engaged in a wide discussion of systemic racism after the murder of George Floyd...
Yale to pay $308K after allegations that fertility center violated Controlled Substances Act when nurse stole fentanyl
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University, on behalf of Yale Medicine and the Yale Fertility Center, will pay the federal government $308,250 to resolve allegations that the fertility center violated the Controlled Substances Act, according to Connecticut U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. The fertility center, located on the university’s Orange campus, faced allegations […]
“The Unit”: Westport Officers to Fight Traffic Issues after Community Outcry for Enforcement
The Westport Police Department announced today that it will be establishing a Traffic Safety Unit (the “Unit”) in early October. The Unit’s sole focus will be to mitigate the traffic related issues affecting the Westport community. This will include targeted motor vehicle enforcement on our area roadways with an emphasis on aggressive and distracted driving. Additionally, the officers in the Unit will host educational programs and forums where members of the community can meet with the Unit officers to share their concerns.
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
Stratford awarded $6 million for new Main Street upgrades
STRATFORD — The town has been awarded $6.4 million in state funding for the second phase of a years-long effort to upgrade the streetscapes that run through downtown. Town Planner Susmitha Attota said the funds will cover the cost of implementing the town’s “Complete Streets” plan along a nearly one mile-long stretch of Main Street between Barnum and Windsor avenues.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws
If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
