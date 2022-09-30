ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Task Force I aids Florida after hurricane devastates coast

By Karina Cheung
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lr3UZ_0iH7HYtB00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — We’re hearing from Ohio Task Force 1 for the first time since Hurricane Ian made landfall, devastating the Florida coast.

It’s also the first time the team has had cell service since NBC4 spoke to them earlier this week . From Sunbury, Jack Reall is the task force leader on this mission. He said the team has been hard at work, and their main focus is on flood recovery and helping people who did not leave during the storm.

When Ian’s remnants will impact Ohio this weekend

“Overwhelmed, they’re in shock, frustrated you know there is a lot of things going on with them and it’s fear — a lot of them have lost a lot and they don’t know how they’re going to recover from it,” said Reall.

The coast has experienced devastating damage, entire cities flooded and homes damaged — the Sunshine State forever changed. Reall said they’re moving south and focusing on flood evacuation and rescue along the way.

“Get through the rescue phase in as quick of manner as possible so we give everyone a chance who may be stuck or need help that we can get to them as quickly as possible,” he said. “We’re really sprinting right now but it is a marathon, but we gotta get moving on this part of it.”

A second contingent of task force members left Dayton Thursday and re-grouped with the first round of responders Friday morning. Reall said their help is needed, especially as they move further south.

“Water is rising again right now, as the water drains back towards the ocean it’s rising on the coastline, so we’ll have a couple more days of flooding getting worse right now,” he explained. “So, we expect that to be a big part of what we’re going the next few days.”

Reall said the team is made up of veteran and newer task force members. They’re all leaning on each other for support during a very difficult mission, he said.

Move over, diesel: Ohio gets ‘first of its kind’ renewable gas station

“Everybody here is in good spirits — they’re doing a great job and they may be tired, and they may look rough, like I do right now, but they’re doing a really good job,” said Reall.

There is no set date when Ohio Task Force 1 will return back to the Buckeye state. Reall expects their team will be needed for the next several days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. On the opening day of early waterfowl hunting season, State Wildlife Officers Chad Grote and Tyler Eldred, assigned to Marion and Morrow counties, respectively, worked at Big Island Wildlife Area alongside Wildlife Law Operations Manager Josh Shields. They contacted multiple hunters and issued summonses for hunting teal before sunrise, hunting with an unplugged shotgun, hunting without an Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp, and taking wood ducks during the closed season. Seven individuals were found guilty in Marion Municipal Court for various violations. They paid a combined total of $2,016 in fines and court costs. Additionally, they were each sentenced to 30 days in jail suspended with the stipulation that they do not violate Ohio law for the next two years.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Sunbury, OH
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Florida, OH
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Aids#Ohio Task Force 1
Cleveland Jewish News

In wake of Hurricane Ian, Ohioans in Florida say they're lucky

The scenes of Hurricane Ian’s destruction are nothing short of catastrophic. Of the millions of Floridians who have suffered damage to their homes, or are still without power, there are countless stories of the lucky ones – either by smart planning or simply fate – who escaped the hurricane’s wrath.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in face while driving in northeast Columbus

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A company that handles digital ticket sales to sporting events is doubling its Central Ohio office footprint by moving to a new headquarters. https://nbc4i.co/3RB6HWY. Here’s the latest on Upper Arlington’s Kingsdale …. UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — New projects...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wosu.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. https://nbc4i.co/3SQa8Kz. Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become …. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy