New York City, NY

manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost

Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

With a Musical Block Party Extravaganza, Hermès Feted its New (and Marvelous) Madison Avenue Home

When your new store takes up nearly an entire block, the obvious way to celebrate its opening is with a block party. And on Thursday evening, Hermès did precisely that, feting its new home at 706 Madison Avenue (which stands just a block north of its former Upper East Side flagship) with a very Hermès party—meaning, luxury around every corner and no detail unnoticed. Though Hermès took things a step further, adding a theatrical narrative and Broadway-style performances which unfolded over the course of the evening like a fashion heaven extravaganza.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
12tomatoes.com

5 Types of NYC Apartments as Explained by an Architect

If you’ve ever wandered down a tree-lined street in Brooklyn then you’re familiar with the charm of the city’s famous Brownstone houses. But, there are a few other main types of homes that were built in the lead up to (and including) the modern era to accommodate an ever-increasing city population. From across the world and even just down the coast people flock to NYC to chase their dreams and all of them have to have somewhere to live. Here are the 5 most common apartment styles in New York City and their histories as explained by longtime New York architect, Michael Wyetzner, including the very building where his grandmother was born in 1899!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hudson Yards announces lineup of free October movie showings

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Grab some popcorn and a blanket: free movies are set to be shown at Hudson Yards throughout October. Movies will be shown at the Public Square and Gardens. There will be free screenings on Oct. 6, 13, 20, 25 and 28. Seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each movie […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York City, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn playground getting $21 million makeover

NEW YORK -- A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday on a $21 million playground reconstruction project in Brooklyn. The Callahan-Kelly Playground on Sackman Street in Brownsville will undergo a full renovation. It will include new basketball courts, game tables, adult fitness and a skatepark. Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue will be on hand for the groundbreaking at 9:30 a.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Shopping wasteland on Manhattan's Upper East Side

NEW YORK - The area around 59th St. and Lexington Ave. on Manhattan's Upper East Side has turned into a shopping wasteland. The Container Store is gone along with Aldo’s shoes, The Gap, Banana Republic, and now Zara. Upper East Side residents aren’t happy about it. "It's definitely...
MANHATTAN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Drake announces Apollo Theater show

Drake is headed to NYC for an intimate show next month. He'll play Harlem's Apollo Theater on November 11, presented by SiriusXM as part of their Small Stage Series. Like previous SiriusXM shows at The Apollo, tickets will be given away - listen to Sound 42 on the SXM app between now and October 26 at 11 PM to enter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing

Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

Review: Mill Basin Deli in Brooklyn

Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I may have never tried 2nd Ave Deli until recently — which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — but I have been to Mill Basin Deli countless times; and although Yom Kippur begins at sundown tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, I thought I would write about my most recent experience dining at even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
BROOKLYN, NY
foodgressing.com

NYC Best Pasta Spots 2022: Unique & Traditional Pasta

October is National Pasta Month, with National Pasta Day on the 17th. Here is a roundup of a NYC Best Pasta spots featuring unique and traditional pasta dishes that can satisfy diverse palates and personalities. The Oval. The Oval at La Devozione at Chelsea Market offers a chef’s tasting experience...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

La Jara Band is made up of members of the NYPD

NEW YORK - Wearing their police uniforms and playing salsa and merengue in NYC, chances are you may come across La Jara Band. La Jara Band is made up of members of the NYPD. The group has been captivating audiences at community events across the city. NYPD Capt. Alexander Cedillo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Facebook signs out of Midtown South

Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
MANHATTAN, NY
