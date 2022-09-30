Read full article on original website
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
With a Musical Block Party Extravaganza, Hermès Feted its New (and Marvelous) Madison Avenue Home
When your new store takes up nearly an entire block, the obvious way to celebrate its opening is with a block party. And on Thursday evening, Hermès did precisely that, feting its new home at 706 Madison Avenue (which stands just a block north of its former Upper East Side flagship) with a very Hermès party—meaning, luxury around every corner and no detail unnoticed. Though Hermès took things a step further, adding a theatrical narrative and Broadway-style performances which unfolded over the course of the evening like a fashion heaven extravaganza.
12tomatoes.com
5 Types of NYC Apartments as Explained by an Architect
If you’ve ever wandered down a tree-lined street in Brooklyn then you’re familiar with the charm of the city’s famous Brownstone houses. But, there are a few other main types of homes that were built in the lead up to (and including) the modern era to accommodate an ever-increasing city population. From across the world and even just down the coast people flock to NYC to chase their dreams and all of them have to have somewhere to live. Here are the 5 most common apartment styles in New York City and their histories as explained by longtime New York architect, Michael Wyetzner, including the very building where his grandmother was born in 1899!
Hudson Yards announces lineup of free October movie showings
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Grab some popcorn and a blanket: free movies are set to be shown at Hudson Yards throughout October. Movies will be shown at the Public Square and Gardens. There will be free screenings on Oct. 6, 13, 20, 25 and 28. Seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each movie […]
Brooklyn playground getting $21 million makeover
NEW YORK -- A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday on a $21 million playground reconstruction project in Brooklyn. The Callahan-Kelly Playground on Sackman Street in Brownsville will undergo a full renovation. It will include new basketball courts, game tables, adult fitness and a skatepark. Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue will be on hand for the groundbreaking at 9:30 a.m.
fox5ny.com
Shopping wasteland on Manhattan's Upper East Side
NEW YORK - The area around 59th St. and Lexington Ave. on Manhattan's Upper East Side has turned into a shopping wasteland. The Container Store is gone along with Aldo’s shoes, The Gap, Banana Republic, and now Zara. Upper East Side residents aren’t happy about it. "It's definitely...
brooklynvegan.com
Drake announces Apollo Theater show
Drake is headed to NYC for an intimate show next month. He'll play Harlem's Apollo Theater on November 11, presented by SiriusXM as part of their Small Stage Series. Like previous SiriusXM shows at The Apollo, tickets will be given away - listen to Sound 42 on the SXM app between now and October 26 at 11 PM to enter.
4 Diverse NYC Museums You Can Visit for Free
Most museums have free days or hours, or you can pay what you want to get in. Just know where and when to find them. In our guide we discuss 4 museums worth visiting in NYC that are free to get into and when.
Thrillist
Michelin Just Named These 18 Restaurants the Best Affordable Eats in NYC
The prospect of eating out in NYC can be daunting—both for the difficulty of choosing one restaurant over thousands of others and for the amount of money you have to get ready to shell out. Luckily, though, you can solve both problems if you know where to look. The...
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing
Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
Review: Mill Basin Deli in Brooklyn
Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I may have never tried 2nd Ave Deli until recently — which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — but I have been to Mill Basin Deli countless times; and although Yom Kippur begins at sundown tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, I thought I would write about my most recent experience dining at even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
foodgressing.com
NYC Best Pasta Spots 2022: Unique & Traditional Pasta
October is National Pasta Month, with National Pasta Day on the 17th. Here is a roundup of a NYC Best Pasta spots featuring unique and traditional pasta dishes that can satisfy diverse palates and personalities. The Oval. The Oval at La Devozione at Chelsea Market offers a chef’s tasting experience...
fox5ny.com
La Jara Band is made up of members of the NYPD
NEW YORK - Wearing their police uniforms and playing salsa and merengue in NYC, chances are you may come across La Jara Band. La Jara Band is made up of members of the NYPD. The group has been captivating audiences at community events across the city. NYPD Capt. Alexander Cedillo...
NYC dining: We’ve ranked the 20 hottest restaurants about to open on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the next month, a spate of new food spots will open on Staten Island. Based on the number of email inquiries, pings on the @WhereStatenIslandEats and @StatenEats pages plus the volume of clicks on stories, check out the most anticipated restaurants imminently opening on Staten Island.
Box truck runs over, kills man, 63, in Brooklyn
A box truck ran over and killed a man in South Williamsburg on Tuesday morning, police said. The 63-year-old victim was struck as the truck’s driver made a left turn from Flushing Avenue onto Bedford Avenue around 7 a.m.
Glam UK
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
therealdeal.com
Facebook signs out of Midtown South
Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
Crowned The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Jersey, And Most Creative Cocktail
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
nypressnews.com
Work being done to change reputation of Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct, the inspiration for new CBS show “East New York”
NEW YORK — It’s the inspiration for a new CBS show. The real East New York has been long been associated with gang violence, but it’s a reputation many are working hard to change. CBS2’s Alecia Reid talked to community members in Brooklyn‘s 75th Precinct on Sunday....
