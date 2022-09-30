ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Rotary supports inclusive playground with $11K donation

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BR9tl_0iH7HAwz00

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Rotary took their regular meeting on the road Friday.

They met at The Walnut Grove.

The Rotarians presented a check for $11,503 to the inclusive playground in Canfield. The money came from donations made to the Rotarian Foundation, which are returned to the local group and then given away.

Hazardous waste, tire collection set for this weekend

It’s the second time they’ve given money to The Walnut Grove.

“In all of our fundraising that we do, we give right back to the community. It’s special to my heart to help the children and have a place for children to come and play, all children,” said Kim Gennaro, Canfield Rotary president.

Children like 5-year-old Colton, shown in the video playing on the playground, love to run, jump and climb around it.

Walnut Grove will use the money to improve the front of the park and fix some landscaping.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canfield, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Colton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Canfield, OH
Society
City
Canfield, OH
WKBN

Boardman school plans Social-Emotional Learning Center

A new social-emotional learning center is in the works at Boardman Center Intermediate School through community partnerships with Chick-Fil-A and ALTA Behavioral Health. The plan is to convert a second floor auditorium into the learning center for the more than 800 students, teachers and staff.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Someplace Safe needs coat donations

A domestic violence shelter in Trumbull County is in need of winter coat donations for women and children. Families falling on difficult financial times and those in domestic violence situations right now are in need of support. Lauren Webb, director of Someplace Safe domestic violence services, says the shelter is...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

STEM program at MCCTC accepting applications

Enrollment is open online for incoming 9th and 10th grade students interested in applying to the Valley STEM + ME2 Academy for the 2023-2024 school year.  The school is housed at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center Campus in Canfield.
CANFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Charity#The Canfield Rotary#Rotarians#The Rotarian Foundation#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County

Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

McDonald’s Franchisee Handing Out Naloxone Kits

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mondays mean Naloxone distribution days at local McDonalds locations owned by the Locke family. The life-saving kits will be given out Monday afternoon between 2 and 4 at the McDonalds on Mahoning Road near Harmont Avenue NE. It’s in cooperation with Canton...
CANTON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy