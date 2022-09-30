Rotary supports inclusive playground with $11K donation

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Rotary took their regular meeting on the road Friday.

They met at The Walnut Grove.

The Rotarians presented a check for $11,503 to the inclusive playground in Canfield. The money came from donations made to the Rotarian Foundation, which are returned to the local group and then given away.

It’s the second time they’ve given money to The Walnut Grove.

“In all of our fundraising that we do, we give right back to the community. It’s special to my heart to help the children and have a place for children to come and play, all children,” said Kim Gennaro, Canfield Rotary president.

Children like 5-year-old Colton, shown in the video playing on the playground, love to run, jump and climb around it.

Walnut Grove will use the money to improve the front of the park and fix some landscaping.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.