WMDT.com
Cambridge woman arrested on child neglect charges following investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge woman is behind bars on child neglect charges after a toddler was taken to the hospital for possible CDS exposure. Cambridge Police officers and detectives were called to respond to the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Dorchester for a suspected child neglect investigation. It was learned that a 17-month-old child was possibly exposed to a controlled dangerous substance in the 600 block of Hubert Street. Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services were called to the residence, where the child was taken to the hospital for care.
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. students clean up community
DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Students at New Directions Learning Academy helped clean up their communities recently. In small groups, they took turns helping reduce the amount of litter on the roadside. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Maryland MVA Expanding Birth Certificate Printing Service to Salisbury Branch
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - After successfully issuing more than 2,000 birth certificates to Marylanders since March of last year, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is expanding its birth certificate printing service to the Eastern Shore. In partnership with the Maryland Department of Health, the MVA Salisbury branch can now issue...
WMDT.com
16 charged in months-long drug investigation in Wicomico Co.
SALISBURY, Md. – 16 people have been charged following a months-long investigation into open-air drug activity. We’re told throughout the course of the investigation, six search and seizure warrants were authorized. On September 20th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint MCIN Operation with the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police in an attempt to combat the open-air drug markets. A search warrant was served in the 800 block of West Road, at which point four suspects reportedly fled from the rear of the residence. All four subjects were located and taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Nizer Barnes, 20-year-old Ferguson Milford, 26-year-old Taisha Johnson, 46-year-old Terrence Gray, and 27-year-old Elijah Hudson. While fleeing from police, Milford allegedly threw a .25 caliber handgun and Barnes threw cocaine and heroin, all of which were recovered.
talbotspy.org
Easton Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast to Be Held October 27
On Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 7 to 9 a.m., Easton’s 39th Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will be held at the Tidewater Inn in Easton. This year’s breakfast will feature John Hill of Trappe a retired geologist and mining engineer, currently serving as a pastor of 300CHURCH (Harrington Baptist Church in DE), and Samantha Martinez of Cordova who is a co-founder of Polaris Village Academy in Easton. Music will be provided by Walter Thomas of St. Luke’s UMC.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced to 28 years for assault, drug offense
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to a total of 28 years behind bars following two convictions. On September 9th, Darius Deal was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl following an investigation by the Salisbury Police Department. He was sentenced to 20 years with all but 8 years suspended.
sussexcountyde.gov
Sussex County sheriff warns public of yet another telephone scam
Don’t be like the autumn leaves this season and fall for the latest telephone scam. That’s the message from the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, which advises the public to be on the lookout for yet another telephone scam making the rounds. In the latest ploy, scammers are calling local residents, going so far as to ‘spoof’ the department’s telephone number and use the names of the sheriff himself, as well as current and/or former deputies, all in an attempt to make the ruse look and sound authentic. Scammers tell call recipients that a warrant for their arrest has been issued for failing to respond to a subpoena in a medical malpractice lawsuit. In order to avoid arrest, however, the scammer gives would-be victims the option to process the matter civilly, rather than criminally, by paying a fine by credit card over the phone.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Dollar General In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 4:12 pm, the suspect filled a tote with various items and left the Dollar General store on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park without paying.
WMDT.com
Emergency services officials prepare for potential flooding in Worcester County, provide safety tips
OCEAN CITY, Md. Monday, the boardwalk in Ocean City could be described as a ghost town as several businesses were closed due to the current coastal storm. With 1 to 4 inches of rainfall expected to hit the area within the next 24 hours, emergency services personnel say plans are already being put into action. “Such as clearing storm drains, preparing chainsaws with heavy equipment, and ensuring water treatment facilities continue to operate,” Birch said.
WMDT.com
Multiple correctional officers injured in assault at ECI
WESTOVER, Md. – 47 ABC has learned that five correctional officers suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were assaulted by inmates in a housing unit at Eastern Correctional Institution Wednesday evening. We’re told four officers were taken to a local hospital, while the fifth officer’s injuries were less serious....
Maryland police capture wanted murder suspect in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MD – The Maryland State Police have announced the arrest of a suspect wanted...
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. residents urged to take measures to protect themselves from coastal storm
SNOW HILL, Md. – As Worcester County experiences a coastal storm with flooding, rain, and wind, officials are urging residents to implement common-sense measures to protect themselves from the storm. From mid-day Monday through Tuesday morning, areas along the bay and coast will likely experience moderate to major flooding...
WBOC
Police Investigating Assault with Knife in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- Police are investigating an assault with a knife that happened near a bank Saturday morning in Salisbury. Police say the assault happened just before 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the M&T Bank on S. Salisbury Blvd. No word on any injuries. There is no threat to...
Cape Gazette
Becker Morgan Group recognized as best across Delmarva
Becker Morgan Group has been recognized by the readers of Coastal Style Magazine as the Best Architectural Firm in Sussex County, and in Worcester and Wicomico counties in Maryland. Becker Morgan Group has been bringing creative design solutions to clients since 1983 and is honored to be known as a...
CONFIRMED: Body Of Missing 54-Year-Old Cape May Court House Man Has Been Found
News broke earlier this week about a man who ditched his ride as the car was traveling on Route 55 on Thursday, September 27th. Unfortunately, sources have reported that the man's body has now been located. Unfortunately for Roy Osmundsen's family, not much else has been confirmed about what happened....
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Dorchester Co. shooting
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
WBOC
Oak Orchard Endures Significant Post-Ian Flooding
MILLSBORO, Del. - The small Oak Orchard community sits on the Indian River Bay, and it's no stranger to flooding during storms and high tides. Monday was no different as neighbors watched flood waters cover their backyards and roadways as a result of a nor'easter spawned by Hurricane Ian. Melissa...
WMDT.com
Downtown Salisbury Food Tour dates announced
SALISBURY, Md. – The dates have been announced for the Downtown Salisbury Food Tour. Attendees will get a chance to try out all the tasty food the town has to offer on October 6th, 13th, and 20th. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
