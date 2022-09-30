ATLANTA (AP) — In Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, have each been laboring to cast the other as an extremist on abortion while deflecting questions about the finer points of their own positions. The sidestepping by Warnock, who supports abortion rights, and Walker, who has called […] The post Walker report puts abortion back at center of Georgia race appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO