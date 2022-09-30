Read full article on original website
Two arrested in Lafayette drug bust: cocaine, marijuana, and more
Lafayette Police Department (LPD), along with the Lafayette SWAT team, have arrested two people for narcotics.
wbrz.com
Six arrested for firearm and drug trafficking charges in federal sting
BATON ROUGE - Six people were arrested during a federal investigation into a firearm and drug trafficking scheme based in East Baton Rouge Parish. The investigation found the six individuals were distributing large quantities of cocaine and heroin, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Detectives also seized over $250,000 worth of illegal drug proceeds, luxury vehicles, and firearms from the site.
Second arrest made in fatal overdose
A 17-year-old died of an overdose, and now two people have been booked with murder, accused of getting the drugs to the teenager.
cenlanow.com
Baton Rouge man among six arrested after seizure of $250,000, heroin, cocaine, guns and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. DOJ said that three individuals from Baton Rouge and one from Prairieville are accused of being a part of an “extensive drug trafficking venture.”
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward.
Second arrest made in connection to teenager overdose in Eunice
2 have been arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a teen, leading to their death.
Police: Suspect dead after killing three across Lafayette Parish Tuesday
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department, the suspect responsible for three homicides across Lafayette Parish is now dead after taking his own life.
List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2022
All too often we are reporting on homicides in the various parishes of Acadiana.
theadvocate.com
Man shot and killed on Tournoir Street in Lafayette, police say
One man is dead after a shooting on Tournoir Street in Lafayette on Tuesday morning. Lafayette police officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 200 block of Tournoir Street just after 10 a.m. Tuesday and found a 29-year-old man dead inside a residence from a gunshot wound, Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
cenlanow.com
Northside High School student arrested, charged with terrorizing
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A student at Northside High School has been arrested and charged with terrorizing, police said Tuesday. According to a news release from the Lafayette Police Department, the juvenile student was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center. The arrest stemmed from an incident Monday afternoon, when the student made violent statements saying he was going to “shoot up the school.”
Northside High Student Arrested, Charged With Terrorizing After Making Violent Statements on Campus
A student at Northside High School was arrested on Tuesday (Oct. 4) and charged with Terrorizing.
Lafayette Police seeking armed robbery suspect
If you know the man in the photo, you are asked to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS
One injured after two separate shootings in Opelousas
Two shootings happened minutes apart Monday night in Opelousas, leaving one person with minor injuries.
Lake Charles American Press
Mitchell convicted in murder of Baton Rouge man whose body was found on DeQuincy road
A Lake Charles man was convicted Monday in the 2019 death of a Baton Rouge man whose burned body was found at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy. Nathaniel Mitchell III, 43, was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder in the death of Zacchaeus H. Burton.
stmarynow.com
Theft arrests reported by local police agencies
Morgan City and Franklin police and parish deputies made arrests on theft charges over the weekend, and the parish Narcotics Section detained a man accused of possessing stolen weapons. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 96-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 124 complaints and...
theadvocate.com
Leaked informants, tipping off suspects: Inside allegations against arrested Baton Rouge cop
After Baton Rouge Police brass announced in August that they had arrested two of the department’s own officers, allegations against one of the cops amounted to what a policing expert called one of law enforcement's “cardinal sins.”. The former officer, Richmond Barrow, is accused of leaking information in...
L'Observateur
VILLE PLATTE MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, AGGRAVATED ARSON
EVANGELINE PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a Ville Platte man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home where four people, some of who were his relatives, were sleeping inside. Rusty Gautreaux, 31, was booked...
kalb.com
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
Man jumps Vermilion Parish school fence to give package to wife, gets arrested
Comments / 0