LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A student at Northside High School has been arrested and charged with terrorizing, police said Tuesday. According to a news release from the Lafayette Police Department, the juvenile student was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center. The arrest stemmed from an incident Monday afternoon, when the student made violent statements saying he was going to “shoot up the school.”

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO