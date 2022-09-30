Read full article on original website
SYNDUALITY - What We Know So Far
Sony's most recent State of Play broadcast had plenty of big reveals for PlayStation fans. New titles like the sci-fi adventure "Pacific Drive" and Team Ninja's new open-world action game "Rise of the Ronin" were revealed for the first time, and "Stellar Blade" (previously called "Project Eve") was given a more in-depth look before an epic line from Kratos in the "God of War: Ragnarok" story trailer took over Twitter.
Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - What We Know So Far
Sega has announced not one, not two, but three upcoming entries in the franchise formerly known as "Yakuza." The series received a name change to make the branding consistent across markets. Therefore, the trio of impending releases bear the following titles: "Like a Dragon: Ishin!", "Like a Dragon 8", and "Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name."
Why Horizon Forbidden West Fans Think New DLC Is On The Way
Sony's acclaimed PlayStation exclusive "Horizon Forbidden West" hasn't received any new downloadable content since it launched in February 2022, but that hasn't stopped eager fans of the game from growing ever-more convinced that DLC is on the way. Following the release of the game, all sorts of new "Horizon" projects have gone into production, be it Netflix's "Horizon Zero Dawn" TV series, the PSVR2 game "Horizon: Call of the Mountain," or the "Horizon Zero Dawn" remake rumors that have fans rolling their eyes. Given the extremely strong critical reception to "Horizon Forbidden West," tossing an expansion for that game into the list of upcoming projects would definitely make sense as well.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Everything We Know About October's Update
"Disney Dreamlight Valley" won't officially be out until 2023, but fans who bought the game's Founders Pack Edition or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription can currently enjoy the game in early access. A blend of life sim and adventure game, "Disney Dreamlight Valley" offers gamers a chance to explore, meet characters like Remy from "Ratatouille," and build their dream home and garden.
Gargoyles Remastered - What We Know So Far
Retro gamers have been getting spoiled lately. There are plenty of new titles with a classic feel, such as "Octopath Traveler 2" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge." And there are also tons of older games that are getting HD remakes so that players can enjoy them on modern consoles. A few such examples are "Tales of Symphonia Remastered" alongside Disney's "Aladin, "The Jungle Book," and "The Lion King." These updated and revitalized games give veteran players a means of playing them on current consoles while providing an easy way for new players to experience them for the first time.
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
49% Of SVG Fans Are Most Excited For This Fall 2022 Game Release - Exclusive Poll
October is just around the corner, which means that Fall is about to begin. This year, there are a number of video games releasing in both October and November, meaning gamers might have to choose which games they are picking up. This holiday period isn't as packed as it has been in the past, largely due to some heavy hitters like "Starfield" being delayed into 2023. Even without the next big Bethesda RPG, there are still some highly anticipated games releasing this Fall, but one of them seems to be a much bigger deal to gamers.
It's Finally Time To Talk About Dead Space's Gameplay
EA and Motive have finally released a gameplay trailer for the upcoming "Dead Space" remake, showing off some of Isaac Clarke's arsenal as well as some of the space horrors he will face. The "Dead Space" remake is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on Jan. 27, 2023. While this trailer is the first time fans have gotten to see gameplay, EA and Motive haven't been shy about showing the game, posting videos of in-development work and behind-the-scenes information. Glen Schofield, the original creator of "Dead Space" has said he feels conflicted about "Dead Space" being remade without him. Schofield is currently working on "The Callisto Protocol," which looks like a spiritual successor to "Dead Space."
Overwatch 2: Every Change To D.Va That You Need To Know
After years of anticipation, "Overwatch 2" is almost here, just as the original game is shutting down for good. While the core gameplay is returning along with original heroes, new features and content are inbound to the world of "Overwatch" and its sprawling story. New characters like the Junker Queen are joining the lineup, and new abilities could change the series forever.
Splatoon 3: What Is The Tacticooler And What Does It Do?
"Splatoon 3" released in September 2022 to great reviews from critics. It has continued to exceed expectations, enjoying one of the biggest launches in the history of Japan. While it boasts a relatively short single-player campaign, the competitive multiplayer serves as the core of the series. When diving into the multiplayer for the first time, players will find a fast-paced experience full of light-hearted, paint-shooting action. Newcomers may be overwhelmed with so many game modes, like the Salmon Run, to discover and features to unlock. Even returning players will find original mechanics and equipment to figure out, such as the Zipcaster.
Avatar: Reckoning - What We Know So Far
"Avatar" is getting another video game. No, not "Avatar: The Last Airbender" (although that IP is getting its own video game as well), but "Avatar," the James Cameron film franchise. It's been over a decade since Cameron's epic feature "Avatar" hit theaters in 2009, but the world of Pandora is...
Overwatch 2's Watchpoint Pack: What's Included?
"Overwatch," Blizzard's smash-hit team-based first-person hero shooter, is officially being replaced by "Overwatch 2" on Oct. 4, 2022. The game will be going from its original "one-time purchase with optional microtransactions" model to becoming completely free-to-play — with the optional microtransactions still in place, of course. Overwatch Coins, the in-game currency, can be used to purchase extra cosmetic items, unlock Battle Pass tiers without having to grind through them, and purchase the Premium Battle Pass and unlock three times the tier rewards.
Gundam Evolution: How To Unlock Mobile Suit Units
"Gundam Evolution," the new free-to-play, multiplayer shooter set in the popular Gundam universe, launched on the PC in September and fans have begun to dive into the experience. While reviews are still coming in, initial impressions look fairly positive, with Kotaku finding it similar to "Overwatch," though not yet properly balanced and in need of some polish.
Everything Included In The Fortnite Crew October Rewards Bundle
October is nearly here, and with the arrival of the spooky season comes new content for "Fortnite" gamers. Fans of the ubiquitous battle royale benefit from regular game updates and content drops, and the rewards coming as part of the October "Fortnite" Crew Pack are yet another reason to celebrate.
Sequels That Completely Erased The Previous Games
The video game industry is filled with strong series that allow companies to expand on their previous entries and keep fans coming back for more. In the case of titles like "Half-Life," this can sometimes leave fanbases clamoring for a new entry that may never come. Many series, however, consistently offer fans new entries to enjoy that expand on iconic mechanics, worlds, and characters. This allows them to foster living worlds that continue to grow and cultivate an active community of fans.
Metal: Hellsinger's Latest Update Makes One Popular Mod A Reality
Battling across the eight realms of Hell is hard work, but it's a lot easier to keep a steady rhythm if you've got some rockin' tracks to listen to while slaying the unholy hoards. This is one of the key features that early critics said makes the rhythm-based FPS action game "Metal: Hellsinger" stand out from other indie titles, even if the campaign is a bit short. Of course, you can't have a good rhythm game without a solid soundtrack, and "Metal: Hellsinger" has a great one, with face-melting rock ballads featuring artists from metal bands such as "Dark Tranquility," "Arch Enemy," "Trivium," "Lamb of God," and "System of a Down." But like the proverbial tape stuck in the car stereo, even the best soundtrack in the world can start to get old if you listen to it enough times.
Razer Edge 5G Gaming Handheld - What We Know So Far
It seems the handheld gaming market is heating up. Where previously Nintendo was dominating the high-power portable gaming scene with the Nintendo Switch, new high-profile contenders like the Steam Deck and the Logitech G Cloud are muscling in — apparently, even PlayStation might be giving portable gaming another go in the next few years, despite the complete failure of the PlayStation Vita. Now, it looks like Nintendo will be finding an unlikely competitor in the team of Razer, Verizon, and Qualcomm.
Fortnite: How To Get All The Marvel Unlimited Skins
Having transcended the video game medium altogether en route to becoming a legitimate pop culture sensation, "Fortnite" — the popular battle royale title from Epic Games — has become infamous for its wide range of collaborations in the past. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, hip-hop superstar Travis Scott hosted a highly talked about concert in the game, bringing the real world to the digital one. "Fortnite" has also crossed boundaries by featuring many different properties in its world, including "Dragon Ball." These are only two of many examples of "Fortnite" incorporating other popular IPs in order to increase its global profile. And now, the Epic Games title will be embarking on another ambitious crossover — this time with Marvel Comics.
Early Reviews For Overwatch 2 Are Saying The Same Thing
"Overwatch 2" has already made wave with critics and is scheduled to replace its beloved predecessor later this month. There's no indication of Activision Blizzard slamming the breaks, even with disappointed reactions to the Battle Pass and existing problems it still has to fix. However, it seems that "Overwatch" fans and critics have a tiny bit of good news.
The Hidden Way You Never Knew Your Steam Deck Could Be Used
The Steam Deck is the Nintendo Switch-like handheld that PC gamers have waited for. As a portable PC with internet browser support, the Steam Deck can use emulators in ways that other systems can't. As revealed by YouTuber GameXData, you can even emulate 3DS games such as "Pokémon X and Y" on the Steam Deck.
