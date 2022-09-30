Read full article on original website
Float, lineup details released for Pocatello Veterans Day Parade
After an 80 year absence, the return of the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade is almost here. The parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. For parade information or to sign up for a float, please visit pocatelloveteransdayparade.com. Here are a few additional parade details: PARADE LINEUP ...
One dead, one injured when SUV and pickup collide on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:22 AM Sunday on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County. A 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on US 91. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station. The driver of the Ford pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Jeep was not. Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho. Wednesday Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free. Comedian Aaron Woodall, one of Conan O’Brien’s Comics to Watch, will perform at...
Brake for Breakfast slated for Wednesday
POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness and invites the community to participate in its 23nd annual Brake for Breakfast activities. This fun, free drive-thru event will begin at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Breakfast, information and goodies will be available until 10 a.m. or until supplies run out.
Beautification, recreation grants totaling $52K+ coming to Southeast Idaho
SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The Idaho Community Foundation is awarding grants totaling more than $52,000 for landscaping, beautification and public recreation in Bannock, Bingham, Caribou and Power counties through the Ifft Foundation Fund. The Ifft Fund was established at the community foundation by Nick Ifft, the former publisher of the...
Authorities release name of man killed in crash on local highway
A 24-year-old Blackfoot man died Sunday morning as the result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 91 in Bingham County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 7:22 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91 in Bingham County near the Sage Hill Truck Stop & Casino, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Colby John Platt, who died in the crash,...
SUPERMAN: Trooper returns home after being critically injured when struck by car on I-84
Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler’s shirt declared him to be a “warrior” upon his release from a local hospital after being critically injured when struck by a car on Interstate 84 last month. The shirt could have also said “Superman” considering the life-threatening nature of his injuries and the fact that he’s making an amazing recovery. Wendler walked out of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on...
Local police searching for wanted man, endangered woman
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating two people, Kelli Martinez and Logan Barnett. Kelli Martinez is considered missing and endangered and was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 2 between approximately 6 and 7 p.m. leaving a residence in the 3300 block of Shady Glen in Idaho Falls. Ms. Martinez, a 43-year-old female is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, being approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. Investigators and family...
Aberdeen rises, Blackfoot and Pocatello fall in latest HS FB media poll
Good luck finding much movement among local teams in the latest high school football media poll. The biggest move may come from 4A club Blackfoot, which dropped one spot thanks to a loss to Highland, and Pocatello dropped out of the rankings because of its loss to Shelley — but that’s about it. Aberdeen also moved up one spot in 2A, climbing from No. 5 to No. 4. Check out...
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
So much to do in Historic Downtown Pocatello this week!. Happy 14th anniversary to Pocatello Pet Lodge! Located at 145 S. Third Ave., Stephanie and her staff have a full month of fun planned. From grooming, to daycare and overnight boarding, Pocatello Pet Lodge is the place for your fur babies. Call 208-237-7387 for more details.
Pocatello man to ride bicycle in all 50 states
POCATELLO — Dan Green, a Pocatello resident, is making a goal to ride his bike in all 50 states. Green said that so far, he has ridden in 39 out of 50 states. The states he has visited include Alaska, Hawaii and 10 of the original 13 colonies. "I just like to travel and ride bikes," he said. "My girlfriend suggested that I try and ride in all 50 states." ...
Mayor Blad to recommend assistant's husband, one other person to fill City Council vacancies
POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council could be at full capacity come Thursday evening. Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is expected to recommend the final two candidates for the Pocatello City Council during Thursday’s regular meeting at City Hall, according to the city’s posted agenda. The two candidates include Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum, both of whom will be sworn into office subject to approval from the current four council members. ...
Two arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges after report of possible shots fired on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — On Saturday, October 1st at about 2:10 pm, Fort Hall Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Agency Road after receiving a report of possible gunshots coming from the residence. Upon further investigation, Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were located inside the residence and arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges. A Search Warrant was applied for and granted by Tribal Court and served by the Fort...
Local disabled man requesting that wheelchair users be allowed to participate in full Pocatello Marathon
POCATELLO — A disabled local veteran who about a decade ago fought for wheelchair users to be able to compete in the Pocatello Marathon is once again at odds with race organizers. Pocatello resident and wheelchair user Tom McCurdy recently visited with the Idaho State Journal to voice his frustrations regarding a recent decision by Pocatello Marathon committee members to not allow disabled individuals to participate in the full marathon race category. ...
New martial arts studio to open in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A business that will offer several types of martial arts classes will soon be open for students at a new location. Ajax Tadehara, teacher of the Schnauzer Judo Club, said that the new location will feature three different classes. “We’re going to get a new location in conjunction with a Brazilian Jiu-jitsu club and a wrestling club,” he said. ...
Local seamstress to participate in prestigious program
Becky Malarski, owner of Sew In Stitches Shoppe in Pocatello, was selected to participate in a prestigious program through Goldman Sachs called 10,000 Small Businesses."Twice a year, they choose 140 small businesses throughout the country to put them through an equivalent of an MBA program," she said. "They help them grow their businesses."Malarski said the program accepts all types of small businesses. She will be in a section with about 40 other people."You get a business adviser and they give you advice on how to grow your business and the local economy," she said.The application process took about nine months...
Hope springs eternal for Idaho State fans
I sat in the middle of enemy lines Saturday afternoon, section 0, row 6 of Holt Arena. I was surrounded by people in Montana jerseys and Griz hats pulled down over bloodshot eyes from a morning of tailgating — and an afternoon of $7 Miller Lites. They roared when their beloved Grizzlies, ranked No. 3 in the nation, took the new ICCU/Caccia Field for what was expected to be a royal butt-whooping of an Idaho State football team down to its No. 3 quarterback. The...
All three Idaho universities disallow abortion referral; ISU differs on contraception direction
Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the University of Idaho and Boise State University forms the latest restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation’s strictest abortion laws. “This...
Prosecutor won't seek death penalty in case of fatal shooting at East Idaho rest stop
Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal announced he will not seek the death penalty against Randy Larkin. Larkin, 58, of Swan Valley, has been charged with first-degree murder after he reportedly shot and killed Morey Pelton at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Highway 26 east of Ririe in May. He was arrested in July at a residence in Chubbuck. In a news release explaining his decision, Neal said Larkin’s case...
Man who killed friend in standoff gets 11 years minimum in prison
IDAHO FALLS — A man who shot and killed his friend during a standoff in 2019 was sentenced to prison Monday. District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Marshall Hendricks, 32, of Rigby, to a minimum of 11 years in prison with an indeterminate period of 25 years, for a potential total of 36 years. He was also sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm. ...
