Becky Malarski, owner of Sew In Stitches Shoppe in Pocatello, was selected to participate in a prestigious program through Goldman Sachs called 10,000 Small Businesses."Twice a year, they choose 140 small businesses throughout the country to put them through an equivalent of an MBA program," she said. "They help them grow their businesses."Malarski said the program accepts all types of small businesses. She will be in a section with about 40 other people."You get a business adviser and they give you advice on how to grow your business and the local economy," she said.The application process took about nine months...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO