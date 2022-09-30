Read full article on original website
Mother tucks baby in plastic bin, recounts tale of survival during Hurricane Ian
A woman was forced to swim to safety with her three-month-old son tucked inside a plastic storage bin as Hurricane Ian swept into Fort Myers, Florida. Callie Brown captured cellphone video of their neighborhood being ravaged by the storm last Wednesday. When the hurricane hit, Brown, along with her partner,...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash an unprecedented amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people still trapped by floodwaters. Days after Ian tore through central...
