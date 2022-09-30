ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh News & Observer

Eagles 29, Jaguars 21: Trevor Lawrence Turns It Over 5 Times in a Meltdown Game

View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars had a chance to arrive on Sunday. To prove they were ready to be considered one of the NFL's best. But just like on some of the most critical plays of the game, the Jaguars fumbled away their chances, losing 29-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles to drop to 2-2 as Trevor Lawrence turned it over five times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Inactives List Against Vikings: Week 4

LONDON -- The Saints are set to take on the Vikings soon from London, and we have our inactive list for today's game. Several players were previously ruled out for New Orleans on their final injury report, and Sunday sees another key starter out of the lineup. QB Jameis Winston...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Blame Starts at the Top for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a very uncomfortable situation, now sitting at 1-3 as their losing streak was extended to three games after falling to the New York Jets in Week 4. Just like last season, Pittsburgh is off to a frigid start to the new campaign as they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Ravens Blow Another Double-Digit Lead, Lose to Buffalo Bills 23-20

BALTIMORE — The Ravens had another double-digit lead and another massive collapse. This time, it was Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills that inflicted the damage. Two weeks after blowing a three-touchdown fourth-quarter lead to Miami, the Ravens allowed the Bills to score 20 unanswered points to escape with a 23-20 victory in Week 4.
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

Five Thoughts: Steelers Have Stars, And a Possible Bust

With about seven minutes left in the halftime ceremony, Kenny Pickett emerged from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room, grabbed a helmet, a football and started throwing warm-up tosses. As teammates came over and greeted him, it became increasingly clear that he would lead the team onto the field when the Steelers' offense took the field in the second half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Takeaways from Lions’ 48-45 Loss to Seahawks

The Detroit Lions were seeking to rebound after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week with a victory at home over the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit opened the week as a significant betting favorite, but a disastrous performance at home in front of the home fans at Ford Field saw the team fall to 1-3 after a 48-45 loss to Seattle.
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons’ Win Streak Helps Atlanta ‘Embrace Identity’

The Atlanta Falcons are winners of two straight after beating the Cleveland Browns in a 23-20 win on Sunday, and now the team is building momentum. The win streak is helping the Falcons establish and define their identity as a team. "I think it's just the identity of what we...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Giants Have an Unlikely Group of Saviors Keeping the Offense Afloat

At the start of training camp, one could have hardly blamed the New York Giants coaching staff if they were just a little bit giddy over the thought of what the passing offense could be with receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney leading a group that included Collin Johnson, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, David Sills V, and Darius Slayton.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Bears Drop in Rankings as Passing Game Finally Stirs

View the original article to see embedded media. It doesn't take much more than being trampled by a bad team with a quarterback who isn't passing the ball to reduce your status in the NFL. The Bears found that out this week as their miserable performance at trying to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Peter King Has Bombshell Prediction for Colts

Things are not good in Colts Country. An offseason of soul-searching and a fiery intention on winning from owner Jim Irsay were the catalyst for some hefty moves that brought expectations of a potential postseason run. Adding proven veteran assets at quarterback, edge rusher, and cornerback should yield positive results....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 4 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

The Saints are 1-3 after the first quarter of the season, which is certainly not the way many envisioned how things would start. Sunday's latest loss to the Vikings in London gave us a good bit of improvement, but the team still fell short at the end of the day. New Orleans will undoubtedly look to rebound against the Seahawks at home, and we take one last look at the snap counts with some observations from the game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

The Chiefs’ Red Zone Offense Has Been Historic in 2022

Four weeks into the 2022-23 season, the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t taken much time in showcasing the many ranges of potential outcomes that some projected when considering a team with this much overhaul. In short succession, the Chiefs have proven they can win “ugly,” as evidenced in their Thursday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raleigh News & Observer

‘He’s a Cheat Code’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe

After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Make Several Roster Moves on Tuesday

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that the New Orleans Saints have added three players, but lost another off their practice squad on Tuesday afternoon. Pelissero reports that LB Eric Wilson has been signed to the Green Bay Packers active roster off the Saints practice squad. It’s the second player in as many days that New Orleans has had poached from the practice squad. On Monday, the Denver Broncos signed RB Latavius Murray away from New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Can Bridgewater Deliver Again in Backup Capacity?

There's a reason the Miami Dolphins gave quarterback Teddy Bridgewater a fully guaranteed $6.5 million contract to sign with them in the offseason. It's for situations just like the one in which they find themselves. And it's because Bridgewater has delivered in exactly this kind of situation. "I like Teddy...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Chestnut Returns; Okuayinonu Promoted

NASHVILLE – Julius Chestnut is not going anywhere. At least not right now. The Tennessee Titans signed the rookie running back to their practice squad Tuesday after he cleared waivers. Chestnut was released on Saturday. Also Tuesday, defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu was signed to the active roster from the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Vikings Survive Across the Pond

Once again, the Vikings didn't play their best game. What could've been a straightforward victory over the Saints in London turned into a nail-biter because the offense struggled to finish red zone trips in the first half and the defense fell apart late. Once again, though, Kevin O'Connell's team found...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

