Eagles 29, Jaguars 21: Trevor Lawrence Turns It Over 5 Times in a Meltdown Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars had a chance to arrive on Sunday. To prove they were ready to be considered one of the NFL's best. But just like on some of the most critical plays of the game, the Jaguars fumbled away their chances, losing 29-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles to drop to 2-2 as Trevor Lawrence turned it over five times.
Saints Inactives List Against Vikings: Week 4
LONDON -- The Saints are set to take on the Vikings soon from London, and we have our inactive list for today's game. Several players were previously ruled out for New Orleans on their final injury report, and Sunday sees another key starter out of the lineup. QB Jameis Winston...
Patriots Reunion with Cam Newton? Case For (and Against) Signing QB with Mac Jones Injured
It may be time for the New England Patriots to channel the past at quarterback. To let bygones be bygones. To welcome back a Super Bowl contender from this past decade, one famous for wearing a No. 1 on his jersey. We, of course, are referring to Cam Newton. By...
Blame Starts at the Top for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a very uncomfortable situation, now sitting at 1-3 as their losing streak was extended to three games after falling to the New York Jets in Week 4. Just like last season, Pittsburgh is off to a frigid start to the new campaign as they...
Ravens Blow Another Double-Digit Lead, Lose to Buffalo Bills 23-20
BALTIMORE — The Ravens had another double-digit lead and another massive collapse. This time, it was Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills that inflicted the damage. Two weeks after blowing a three-touchdown fourth-quarter lead to Miami, the Ravens allowed the Bills to score 20 unanswered points to escape with a 23-20 victory in Week 4.
Five Thoughts: Steelers Have Stars, And a Possible Bust
With about seven minutes left in the halftime ceremony, Kenny Pickett emerged from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room, grabbed a helmet, a football and started throwing warm-up tosses. As teammates came over and greeted him, it became increasingly clear that he would lead the team onto the field when the Steelers' offense took the field in the second half.
Panthers Report Card: How’d the defense do against Arizona Cardinals in Week 4?
The Carolina Panthers failed to string together a second consecutive win Sunday, as the squad was blown out in front of its home crowd at Bank of America Stadium in a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Matt Rhule and the Panthers had defeated the Arizona Cardinals and...
Takeaways from Lions’ 48-45 Loss to Seahawks
The Detroit Lions were seeking to rebound after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week with a victory at home over the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit opened the week as a significant betting favorite, but a disastrous performance at home in front of the home fans at Ford Field saw the team fall to 1-3 after a 48-45 loss to Seattle.
Falcons’ Win Streak Helps Atlanta ‘Embrace Identity’
The Atlanta Falcons are winners of two straight after beating the Cleveland Browns in a 23-20 win on Sunday, and now the team is building momentum. The win streak is helping the Falcons establish and define their identity as a team. "I think it's just the identity of what we...
Giants Have an Unlikely Group of Saviors Keeping the Offense Afloat
At the start of training camp, one could have hardly blamed the New York Giants coaching staff if they were just a little bit giddy over the thought of what the passing offense could be with receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney leading a group that included Collin Johnson, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, David Sills V, and Darius Slayton.
Bears Drop in Rankings as Passing Game Finally Stirs
View the original article to see embedded media. It doesn't take much more than being trampled by a bad team with a quarterback who isn't passing the ball to reduce your status in the NFL. The Bears found that out this week as their miserable performance at trying to stop...
Peter King Has Bombshell Prediction for Colts
Things are not good in Colts Country. An offseason of soul-searching and a fiery intention on winning from owner Jim Irsay were the catalyst for some hefty moves that brought expectations of a potential postseason run. Adding proven veteran assets at quarterback, edge rusher, and cornerback should yield positive results....
Week 4 Saints Snap Counts and Observations
The Saints are 1-3 after the first quarter of the season, which is certainly not the way many envisioned how things would start. Sunday's latest loss to the Vikings in London gave us a good bit of improvement, but the team still fell short at the end of the day. New Orleans will undoubtedly look to rebound against the Seahawks at home, and we take one last look at the snap counts with some observations from the game.
The Chiefs’ Red Zone Offense Has Been Historic in 2022
Four weeks into the 2022-23 season, the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t taken much time in showcasing the many ranges of potential outcomes that some projected when considering a team with this much overhaul. In short succession, the Chiefs have proven they can win “ugly,” as evidenced in their Thursday...
‘He’s a Cheat Code’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe
After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
Pats Release WR Laquon Treadwell From Practice Squad: New England Patriots Roster Tracker
FOXBORO — With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live tracker here all day to keep up to...
Saints Make Several Roster Moves on Tuesday
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that the New Orleans Saints have added three players, but lost another off their practice squad on Tuesday afternoon. Pelissero reports that LB Eric Wilson has been signed to the Green Bay Packers active roster off the Saints practice squad. It’s the second player in as many days that New Orleans has had poached from the practice squad. On Monday, the Denver Broncos signed RB Latavius Murray away from New Orleans.
Can Bridgewater Deliver Again in Backup Capacity?
There's a reason the Miami Dolphins gave quarterback Teddy Bridgewater a fully guaranteed $6.5 million contract to sign with them in the offseason. It's for situations just like the one in which they find themselves. And it's because Bridgewater has delivered in exactly this kind of situation. "I like Teddy...
Chestnut Returns; Okuayinonu Promoted
NASHVILLE – Julius Chestnut is not going anywhere. At least not right now. The Tennessee Titans signed the rookie running back to their practice squad Tuesday after he cleared waivers. Chestnut was released on Saturday. Also Tuesday, defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu was signed to the active roster from the...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Vikings Survive Across the Pond
Once again, the Vikings didn't play their best game. What could've been a straightforward victory over the Saints in London turned into a nail-biter because the offense struggled to finish red zone trips in the first half and the defense fell apart late. Once again, though, Kevin O'Connell's team found...
