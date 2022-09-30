The Saints are 1-3 after the first quarter of the season, which is certainly not the way many envisioned how things would start. Sunday's latest loss to the Vikings in London gave us a good bit of improvement, but the team still fell short at the end of the day. New Orleans will undoubtedly look to rebound against the Seahawks at home, and we take one last look at the snap counts with some observations from the game.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO