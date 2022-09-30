Read full article on original website
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
The Rings of Power: Fallen Elves and Origin of the Orcs in Lord of the Rings Explained
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is approaching its first season finale. Its latest episode stunned fans as it touched on the controversial topic of the origin of Orcs. SPOILERS follow for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6, "Udûn." The Rings of Power broaches this topic after the battle to defend the Southlands from Adar and his Orcs. Galadriel and the Numenoreans arrive in time to aid the Southlanders, seemingly saving the day (their victory is short-lived). Galadriel and Halbrand chase Adar himself. Ultimately, Galadriel convinces the Southlands king to capture rather than kill Adar.
The Lord of the Rings Tolkien Illustrated Special Edition Is About to Drop In the US
For the first time since the original publication in 1954, a new edition of The Lord of the Rings launched last year that includes illustrations, sketches, and maps from author J.R.R Tolkien. The standard edition hardcover book is currently available here on Amazon for $40.88, but superfans that want to step up to the Special Edition can currently pre-order it here on Amazon for $191.49, which is 23% off the list price. It was previously unavailable in the U.S., but finally arrives stateside on October 11th.
The Rings of Power: Amazon Studios Head on How the Tolkien Estate Views The Show
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has taken J.R.R. Tolkien's work into a new era. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke talked to Variety about how the estate for the author views the show. A lot of new faces are in the fold for Rings of Power. Longtime fans of The Lord of the Rings have been vocal about their anticipation for the show. Simon Tolkien, the author's grandson, was thrilled to be involved. Salke explained that he's been a contact person for the production. The two sides have been in lockstep so far. Amazon is happy to have them as a partner for this new era of Lord of the Rings. Some fans might have had trouble with the new series, but many many more are loving having a new show to settle down with each week. The ratings seem to be moving in that direction as well. Check out how the executive describes the Tolkien relationship right here.
The Rings of Power: Amazon Studios Head Says Season 2 Production is "Moving Fast" Will Release "As Soon As We Can"
Amazon Studios head says that production of The Rings of Power Season 2 is "moving fast." In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Salke talked about how they were going to get the show out "as soon as possible." The executive also mentioned the ravenous response to the first salvo of episodes. Much has been made of Amazon's massive investment in the franchise. For now, that bet looks to be paying off as fans are tuning in for Rings of Power in record numbers. The idea of a Lord of the Rings prequel series made some members of the fandom very nervous. After that, some of the cast and crew had to speak up for the diverse casting decisions made on the show. But, through all of it, viewers have showed up in droves to see what people are planning in Tolkien's established sandbox. Check out what Salke had to say down below.
Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Goes Viral With Chisato
The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
Original Super Mario Bros Game Gets Realistic Remake Starring Chris Pratt
Super Mario fans who are currently waiting for their first look at Chris Pratt as the iconic plumber in the upcoming film from Minions production house Illumination, you might be waiting a while for the trailer. But you can at least pass the time with a new realistic game featuring a realistic take on Pratt as Mario in a recreation of the very first Super Mario game for the Nintendo Entertainment System. One fan has been hard at work recreating a few early levels from the original game in Unreal Engine, with players taking control of a realistic version of Mario with the likeness of Chris Pratt.
House of the Dragon: Bloody Brawl Sets the Stage for a Devastating War
While Game of Thrones followed the stories of several prominent houses in Westeros, House of the Dragon is much more focused, honing in on just one important family and how their decisions affect the rest of the realm. The series is all about House Targaryen and a portion of their time on the Iron Throne, beginning at the end of a long era of peace. Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, Viserys, and their children will ultimately lead Westeros into a bloody war. In Sunday night's new episode, a conflict between a couple of key characters let fans know that war is rapidly approaching.
Rick and Morty Raises Major Questions With Sleepy Gary Reference
Rick and Morty Season 6 has been making some major connections to the past with its episodes so far, but the newest episode has raised some major questions about the current nature of the series with Jerry's callback to Sleepy Gary! The sixth season of the series has now crossed the halfway point, and has been opening up each of the characters in some new ways with new explorations into their personalities. With the newest episode bringing Rick and Jerry back together for a new team up, fans got to see even more of how their relationship had been changing.
House of the Dragon Twist Changes Major Death in Game of Thrones History
Through the first six episodes of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series has followed its source material rather closely. The events of the series have mirrored those in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, albeit with some slight variations or extra explanation here and there. What the show hasn't done, however, is completely change something from its source material, altering Game of Thrones history in the process. That changed during Sunday night's new episode.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Report Could Reveal Disney+ Release Date
Filming on Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is set to get underway in the coming days, lasting the better part of the next seven months. While the series has yet to receive a concrete release date from the Disney-owned studio, a new report suggests the show could be hitting Disney+ later than expected. In a new piece from the Bespin Bulletin, the website claims the series will be released at some point in 2024, upwards of two years from now.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes on Night City With Lucy
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has absolutely taken over the anime world in the short time since the series made its premiere with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay has really taken the internet by storm with Lucy! Although the Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched to a divisive response among fans, it's like there's been a huge new swell of interest following the launch of its anime adaptation this Fall. And much of that response is due to the characters that fans fell in love with over the course of the new Netflix series.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Art Hypes the Anime's Big Premiere
Bleach's new anime is going to be hitting screens in a little under a week from the time of this writing, and the series is hyping up Thousand-Year Blood War's big arc premiere with some special new art. The Fall 2022 anime schedule is already kicking off as a bunch of new anime have premiered their new episodes for the season, but there are some still huge new anime that fans have been waiting to see. With Bleach's previous anime adaptation coming to an end nearly a decade ago, it's been a pretty long wait to see what is coming next.
Chainsaw Man Part 2 Releases Promo for First Volume
Chainsaw Man has been revving up for the first major arc of Part 2 of the manga series, and it is now celebrating the release of the first volume of the series on shelves overseas with a new promo taking on the newest chapters! When Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series first came to an end, fans were excited to see what could be coming after with the then announced Part 2 of the manga. Finally returning with new chapters earlier this year, the series has introduced fans to a whole new take on the series' world fans saw play out in the first series.
Golden Kamuy Season 4 Releases Opening, Ending: Watch
Golden Kamuy has finally returned with new episodes for the highly anticipated fourth season of the series, and that means the series has also released a new opening and ending theme sequence for the new episodes! As the new wave of anime premieres kick off for the stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, many franchises have returned for new episodes to show off what they have planned for the next few months. That includes Golden Kamuy among their releases, and with it fans have been curious to see just how the anime would be following up that intense cliffhanger from the third season.
Mayfair Witches Confirmed to Not Include Major Book Character Yet
With Interview With the Vampire having finally arrived on AMC and AMC+, fans are eagerly anticipating the next series in the network's Immortal Universe, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, an adaptation of the late author's Lives of The Mayfair Witches trilogy. The network recently released the first teaser trailer for the series during the series premiere of Interview, introducing viewers to Alexandra Daddario's Dr. Rowan Fielding, but as fans eagerly await the series premiere sometime in early 2023, those familiar with the novels have plenty of questions about what to expect — especially when it comes to some of the major characters in the books. Now, it seems that at least one major character won't be making an appearance — at least not yet.
Learn English With Jujutsu Kaisen Is Out and Absolutely Wild
Jujutsu Kaisen may not be in season at the moment, but that isn't stopping the series from making headlines. Right now, the manga is working through one of its most ambitious arcs yet, and the Culling Game has plenty to offer. In fact, the act gave Jujutsu Kaisen the push to put out a new book that was meant to teach fans English. And now that it is out, well – the book is absolutely wild.
Captain Marvel Actor Confirms They Aren't Returning for The Marvels
In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
