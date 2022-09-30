The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has taken J.R.R. Tolkien's work into a new era. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke talked to Variety about how the estate for the author views the show. A lot of new faces are in the fold for Rings of Power. Longtime fans of The Lord of the Rings have been vocal about their anticipation for the show. Simon Tolkien, the author's grandson, was thrilled to be involved. Salke explained that he's been a contact person for the production. The two sides have been in lockstep so far. Amazon is happy to have them as a partner for this new era of Lord of the Rings. Some fans might have had trouble with the new series, but many many more are loving having a new show to settle down with each week. The ratings seem to be moving in that direction as well. Check out how the executive describes the Tolkien relationship right here.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO