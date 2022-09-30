LOUISVILLE, K.Y. -- The High Point University men's cross-country team finished 15th as a team with a score of 409 at the Louisville Classic in Louisville, Kentucky (October 1st). The meet was won by Grand Valley State, the No. 3-ranked team nationally in NCAA DII. Othmane El Gharissi was the top Panther finisher placing 19th overall with a time of 24:01.0 for the 8k course. The time was a personal best for El Gharissi at an 8K distance in his young Panther career as he shaved off 1:46 from his prior personal best at the NCAA DI level. El Gharissi surged from 70th at the 2.1k split and 41st at the 3.9k split to finish in the top 20.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO