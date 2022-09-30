Read full article on original website
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
High Point University Athletics
Ickes Leads Panthers to 7th Place Finish at Louisville Classic
LOUISVILLE, K.Y. — Lindsey Ickes finished in 12th place at the Louisville Classic with a time of 16:59.5 (October 1st). The race was won by Ceili McCabe of West Virginia with a time of 16:23.9. McCabe finished 3rd last year individually at the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championship. The High Point University women's cross-country team finished in seventh place as a team with a score of 265.
High Point University Athletics
Panthers Finish 15th at Louisville Classic, El Gharrisi Places 19th Individually
LOUISVILLE, K.Y. -- The High Point University men's cross-country team finished 15th as a team with a score of 409 at the Louisville Classic in Louisville, Kentucky (October 1st). The meet was won by Grand Valley State, the No. 3-ranked team nationally in NCAA DII. Othmane El Gharissi was the top Panther finisher placing 19th overall with a time of 24:01.0 for the 8k course. The time was a personal best for El Gharissi at an 8K distance in his young Panther career as he shaved off 1:46 from his prior personal best at the NCAA DI level. El Gharissi surged from 70th at the 2.1k split and 41st at the 3.9k split to finish in the top 20.
High Point University Athletics
High Point Falls in Clash with No. 10 Pitt
HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University volleyball team battled with No. 10 Pitt for four sets before eventually falling, 3-1. HPU was led offensively by Sydney Palazzolo with a double-double (12 kills, 15 digs) along with Dylan Maberry who chipped in 10 kills. Ally Van Eekeren passed out 26 assists and Jillian Ziemba posted 19 digs.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY
If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
High Point University Athletics
Panthers Finish Up Play at Evie Odom Invitational
Norfolk, V.A. – After a long weather delay earlier in the tournament, the High Point women's golf team finally finished up play at the Evie Odom Invitational. The Panthers placed 15th overall in the tournament with a combined team score of 894. Sarah Kahn was the Panthers' top performer ending the day +10 with a final score of 220.
High Point University Athletics
High Point Posts 3-1 Victory Over Charleston Southern
HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University volleyball team improved to 11-6 and 4-0 in Big South play with a 3-1 win over Charleston Southern. Sydney Palazzolo her second-straight match with double-digit kills and her fourth in five matches, putting away 19 winners. Site: Millis Center. Score: High...
CBS Sports
Watch Boston College vs. Louisville: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Louisville 2-2; Boston College 1-3 The Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. U of L and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. The Cardinals won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 15.5-point advantage in the spread.
WLKY.com
Belle of Louisville introduces haunted 'Ghost Cruise' to its fall events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belle of Louisville riverboat is adding a spooky cruise to its fall river trips. Oct. 29, the Belle will embark on its "Ghost Cruise." Louisville's famous steamboat will be temporarily renamed Idlewild for the event as passengers step back in time to Oct. 31, 1947.
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 30
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Here are the scores and highlights for the games we covered:. CAL 51, Henry County 7 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Seneca 43, North Bullitt 26.
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming parade kicks off week of festivities in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest festivals, dubbed a "Fall Fairytale" is officially underway in southern Indiana. The 2022 Harvest Homecoming parade began in New Albany on Spring Street on Sunday afternoon to kickoff the week-long event. The parade included over-the-top floats, vintage cars and bands. Several of...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Watch: Live look at Ian's destruction in Florida, Carolinas
Hurricane Ian made its final landfall in South Carolina on Friday and is now impacting the mid-Atlantic with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
WLKY.com
6 things to do around Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's another weekend packed with events in and around Louisville -- many of them celebrating the start of fall. Check out some of our top picks. One of the area's most popular art shows is making its return this weekend to Old Louisville. WHEN: Sept. 29...
See and share photos of Hurricane Ian’s impact in the Piedmont Triad and North Carolina
(WGHP) — Hurricane Ian plowed through Florida before turning and driving up across South Carolina and central North Carolina. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The storm also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in North […]
forsythwoman.com
Haunted Carolina Places to Visit
North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!
Humana announces three new senior care locations in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana is launching three new primary care centers for seniors. The healthcare giant will open CenterWell clinics in Okolona and near the University of Louisville. Last weekend, they broke ground on a new clinic slated to open in the Russell neighborhood at the Urban League’s Sports and Learning Complex.
WLKY.com
Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man dies after driving off roadway on Gene Snyder, just past Smyrna exit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after driving his car off the roadway on I-265 northbound, just past the Smyrna exit early Sunday morning. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported collision on the Gene Snyder Freeway around 3:45 a.m.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Investigators said a man driving...
