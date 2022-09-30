Myrtle Beach motel guests evacuated as Hurricane Ian claims part of building’s roof

Shortly after making landfall south of Horry County’s coast, Hurricane Ian has already made its presence known to the Myrtle Beach area infrastructure.

Local officials have received reports of numerous downed trees and power lines in the area Friday afternoon, numerous piers have been partially destroyed , and a beachfront hotel recently had to evacuate its guests due to structural damage, according to city officials.

Twilight Surf Motel, at 1703 S. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, lost a portion of its roof, the city posted on its Facebook page .

A city spokesman did not immediately have any more information available as far as how many guests were evacuated and where they are being sent.

The owner of the building could not immediately be reached.