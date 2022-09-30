ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach motel guests evacuated as Hurricane Ian claims part of building’s roof

By David Weissman
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

Shortly after making landfall south of Horry County’s coast, Hurricane Ian has already made its presence known to the Myrtle Beach area infrastructure.

Local officials have received reports of numerous downed trees and power lines in the area Friday afternoon, numerous piers have been partially destroyed , and a beachfront hotel recently had to evacuate its guests due to structural damage, according to city officials.

Twilight Surf Motel, at 1703 S. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, lost a portion of its roof, the city posted on its Facebook page .

A city spokesman did not immediately have any more information available as far as how many guests were evacuated and where they are being sent.

The owner of the building could not immediately be reached.

Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
#Hurricanes #Infrastructure #Motel #Hurricane Ian
Parts of Waccamaw Dr. reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews have been hard at work cleaning up the sand and debris from roads in Garden City, and now, parts of Waccamaw Drive are reopened. North Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to Cypress Avenue is now open; however, the Horry County Police Department tweeted Waccamaw Drive south of Cypress Avenue may be closed again beginning at sunrise Monday, October 3.
Pawleys Island recovering after Hurricane Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, which is 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, […]
Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian

'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

