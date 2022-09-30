Read full article on original website
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose to the pinnacle of country music fame with her songs about life and love, has died at the age of 90. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green have more on her life and musical legacy.
Loretta Lynn | 60 Minutes Archive
Country music icon Loretta Lynn has passed away, she was 90. In 2005, Mike Wallace reported on the coal miner's daughter, who at that time was nominated for five Grammy awards for her album "Van Lear Rose," produced by the White Stripes' Jack White.
