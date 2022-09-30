ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose to the pinnacle of country music fame with her songs about life and love, has died at the age of 90. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green have more on her life and musical legacy.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS News

Actor and author Tamera Mowry-Housley discusses new memoir

Actor, producer and Emmy Award-winning TV host Tamera Mowry-Housley joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss her new memoir, "You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir About Life, Wine, + Cookies." In it, she opens up about the pressures of being a teenage star, struggling with rejection and the challenges of balancing family and career.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Loretta Lynn | 60 Minutes Archive

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has passed away, she was 90. In 2005, Mike Wallace reported on the coal miner's daughter, who at that time was nominated for five Grammy awards for her album "Van Lear Rose," produced by the White Stripes' Jack White.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

CBS News

