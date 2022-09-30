Cali HTX to Debut in Texas in Late 2022

A new restaurant is making its way to Houston by way of California. Cali HTX is set to open in the former Brick House Tavern + Tap space at 12910 Northwest Fwy. in Houston.

Cali HTX owner Oscar Edwards hopes to open to the public by Thanksgiving or early December of this year. Cali HTX is powered by Trap Kitchen , which originated in California from Malachi Jenkins and Roberto Smith . The childhood friends were in rival gangs and began cooking, which brought people together. Since then, they have opened restaurants and partnered with celebrities. Snoop Dogg wrote the foreword for their new book, Trap Kitchen: Mac N’ All Over The World: Bangin’ Mac N ’ Cheese Recipes from Around the World .

Cali will feature menu items from Trap Kitchen, as well as dishes from various partnerships with LA chefs. The Houston location will be the first for Cali. “This is a hybrid model. We’re bringing all the best recipes that are in California, from Instagram, and local chefs and bringing it to one place,” Edwards told What Now Houston.

They originally planned to name the new restaurant Trap Kitchen Houston, but they wanted to add more dishes to the menu. They decided on Cali. “Then we can add all the different menu items that we have in a lot of different locations and from people we already do collaborations with,” Edwards said.

The menu is a mixture of California and Cajun cuisine. Cali will serve Trap Kitchen’s signature item, the pineapple bowl, as well as lamb chops, wings, chicken and waffles, and more. “A lot of our food is named after different celebrities and people that we cook for,” Edwards explained.

The California-themed space will feature murals around the perimeter of the restaurant and indoors. “There will be a lot of Instagrammable moments.” Cali will also have themed drinks including spiked Kool-Aid. “All these different things that are a little California-based but also have a little Texas twist to them because we know we’re coming to Texas. We really think this will be a great home for us and help us to grow.”

