The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on injured reserve Monday with designation to return. Patterson will miss a minimum of four games, but it remains to be seen when the Falcons expect him to return. The 31-year-old veteran logged just one carry on Sunday and then decided to get surgery a day later. Fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier is expected to take over as the Falcons' lead back while Patterson is sidelined. Caleb Huntley is in line for increased usage as well. The Falcons will visit a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in Week 5 that was just gashed on the ground by the Kansas City Chiefs for 189 yards on Sunday night.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO