Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 in Texas for a doubleheader split
Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
Miami's Brian Anderson hitting sixth on Tuesday
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will man right field after Avisail Garcia was was chosen as Miami's designated hitter, Jesus Sanchez was moved to left field, and JJ Bleday was benched. In a matchup against Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models...
Trey Mancini batting seventh for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mancini will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Aledmys Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 9.5 FanDuel points...
Seattle's Sam Haggerty (groin) placed on 10-day injured list on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Haggerty will miss time with a groin injury. Expect Adam Frazier to see more at-bats or potential time in the outfield with Haggerty sidelined. Per Baseball Savant on 126 batted balls this season, Haggerty has...
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting seventh on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Oswald Peraza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 10.1 FanDuel points on Sunday....
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
Falcons place Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on injured reserve Monday with designation to return. Patterson will miss a minimum of four games, but it remains to be seen when the Falcons expect him to return. The 31-year-old veteran logged just one carry on Sunday and then decided to get surgery a day later. Fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier is expected to take over as the Falcons' lead back while Patterson is sidelined. Caleb Huntley is in line for increased usage as well. The Falcons will visit a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in Week 5 that was just gashed on the ground by the Kansas City Chiefs for 189 yards on Sunday night.
Jose Barrero sitting for Reds on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Barrero will move to the bench on Sunday with Jake Fraley starting at designated hitter. Fraley will bat fourth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Fraley for 12.5...
Jose Ramirez starting for Guardians Sunday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Ramirez is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7...
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs Monday
The Chicago Cubs will start Yan Gomes at catcher for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will handle catching duties and bat eighth Monday while Willson Contreras takes the night off. Gomes has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected for 8.3 fantasy points against the Reds.
Giants optimistic Daniel Jones (ankle) plays Week 5
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) could play in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jones exited Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but he returned just two possessions later after Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. If Jones and Taylor are both unavailable for Week 5 in London, then the Giants may opt to just go with Saquon Barkley in the wildcat. Jones only attempted 13 passes in Week 4 and he completed eight of them for 71 scoreless, interception-free yards. He also added 68 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.
Bradley Zimmer batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmer will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. George Springer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
Stone Garrett not in Diamondbacks' Sunday lineup
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Stone Garrett as a starter in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Garrett will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Pavin Smith takes over at designated hitter and bats sixth. Garrett is batting .288 with a .882 OPS through...
Dodgers' Justin Turner batting fifth on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Turner will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Rockies. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Turner for 12.8 FanDuel points...
Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Bradley for...
Corey Dickerson sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Alec Burleson starting in left field. Burleson will bat fifth versus right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pirates. Burleson is batting 0.200 this...
George Springer sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bradley Zimmer starting in center field. Zimmer will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7...
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 8.8 FanDuel points on...
