Hamilton, OH

WKRC

Mt. Healthy mom accused of causing OVI crash with child in the SUV

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of crashing her SUV while allegedly driving over three times the legal limit. Jaymesia Tucker, 29, faces OVI, child endangering and traffic charges. Springfield Township Police say Tucker ran a red light and crashed on Compton Road near Daly Road just after 9:30...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WKRC

3 people injured in Avondale shooting

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Avondale Monday night. It happened at the corner of Carplin Place and Alameda Place off Reading Road. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. It's not clear how the third person got to the hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

6-year-old girl mauled when neighbor reportedly orders dog to attack

LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) – A Lebanon woman is accused of ordering her dog to attack her six-year-old neighbor. Cassie Thierauf, 38, was indicted Monday for the August 25 attack on a charge of felonious assault and endangering children. 10-year-old Daria says she and the victim were playing with their...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating after 3 shot in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after three people were reportedly shot in Avondale Monday night. According to police, around 10:27 p.m. Shot spotter alerted officers to 14 rounds detected at Alameda and Caplin Place off Reading Road. Police said one victim was transported to UC Hospital in a...
CINCINNATI, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Mason authorities identify homicide victim, secure warrant

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — Mason police have identified a homicide victim from an incident last week. According to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney, the body of 34-year-old Jason Peirce of Racine, Ohio, was found Friday evening. McKinney stated he believes Peirce’s death is connected to a body found Friday in Pomeroy, Ohio.
RACINE, OH
Fox 19

Police investigate North Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man exposes himself to 3 kids in Over-the-Rhine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the man who allegedly exposed himself to three children at an Over-the-Rhine gas station. The three children were in their mother's van parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on East Liberty. When she went up to the window...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday. Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release. Jordan was driving...
CINCINNATI, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Dayton Man Arrested on Drug Charge

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Dayton, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 5:21p.m. on October 3rd, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Fox 19

Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death

