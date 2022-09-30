Read full article on original website
WKRC
Teen fatal hit-and-run suspect had several previous run-ins with law enforcement
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New information on the driver accused of hitting and killing a University of Cincinnati student and hurting another shows the teen should have been in jail instead of behind the wheel. The 17-year-old accused of driving the SUV that struck and killed 18-year-old Cayden Turner on Jefferson...
WKRC
Mt. Healthy mom accused of causing OVI crash with child in the SUV
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of crashing her SUV while allegedly driving over three times the legal limit. Jaymesia Tucker, 29, faces OVI, child endangering and traffic charges. Springfield Township Police say Tucker ran a red light and crashed on Compton Road near Daly Road just after 9:30...
WKRC
3 people injured in Avondale shooting
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Avondale Monday night. It happened at the corner of Carplin Place and Alameda Place off Reading Road. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. It's not clear how the third person got to the hospital.
Police: 18-year-old found shot dead in Fairfield hotel hallway
Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
WKRC
6-year-old girl mauled when neighbor reportedly orders dog to attack
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) – A Lebanon woman is accused of ordering her dog to attack her six-year-old neighbor. Cassie Thierauf, 38, was indicted Monday for the August 25 attack on a charge of felonious assault and endangering children. 10-year-old Daria says she and the victim were playing with their...
WLWT 5
Police investigating after 3 shot in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after three people were reportedly shot in Avondale Monday night. According to police, around 10:27 p.m. Shot spotter alerted officers to 14 rounds detected at Alameda and Caplin Place off Reading Road. Police said one victim was transported to UC Hospital in a...
wchsnetwork.com
Mason authorities identify homicide victim, secure warrant
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — Mason police have identified a homicide victim from an incident last week. According to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney, the body of 34-year-old Jason Peirce of Racine, Ohio, was found Friday evening. McKinney stated he believes Peirce’s death is connected to a body found Friday in Pomeroy, Ohio.
WKRC
Teen suspect in fatal UC crash previously charged with hitting deputy during chase
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A teen accused of injuring two people and killing one in a hit-and-run has been previously charged in another crash. The 17-year-old allegedly hit three people in a stolen vehicle near the University of Cincinnati on September 28. One of the victims, 18-year-old Cayden Turner, was...
Police investigating after man with gun demands money at gas station in Dayton
DAYTON — Police are investigating after reports of an armed robbery at a gas station in Dayton Monday. Crews were called to the Shell in the 1900 block of Stanley Avenue just before midnight. A man dressed in all black walked into to the gas station, put a gun...
WLWT 5
17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student in stolen car appears in court
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old accused of hitting and killing a University of Cincinnati in a stolen car appeared in court Monday. Cincinnati police said the 17-year-old drove into two 18-year-old women on Jefferson Avenue last week. One of the victims died from her injuries. Police said that...
Fox 19
Police investigate North Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
WKRC
Man exposes himself to 3 kids in Over-the-Rhine
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the man who allegedly exposed himself to three children at an Over-the-Rhine gas station. The three children were in their mother's van parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on East Liberty. When she went up to the window...
Police arrest driver accused of killing Moraine student in hit-and-run
According to the Cincinnati Police, the suspect drove their Honda CRV through a red light at a high rate of speed, colliding with two students, 18-year-olds Cayden Turner and Namya Russel who were crossing the road at Jefferson Avenue.
Fox 19
Teen driver charged in UC student’s death had extensive criminal history
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - The teen driver charged in last week’s crash that killed one University of Cincinnati student and injured another was previously charged in a police pursuit last year that sent a Boone County sheriff’s deputy to the hospital. Both incidents involved stolen cars, and in both...
Fox 19
1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday. Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release. Jordan was driving...
Dayton Man Arrested on Drug Charge
PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Dayton, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 5:21p.m. on October 3rd, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police...
Fox 19
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
Fox 19
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing charges in connection with the death of her 6-week-old baby is wanted by police, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges after the infant died on June 22 due to co-sleeping, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced last month.
1 dead, 1 injured in Springfield Township crash
Springfield police said 67-year-old Luther Jordan of Westwood was killed in a crash on W. North Bend Road Sunday afternoon.
Fox 19
Skylar Richardson criminal case no longer on court website after she requests to seal it
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County judge has apparently granted Skylar Richardson’s request to seal all records related to her criminal case, including her 2017 aggravated murder indictment accusing her of killing her baby and 2019 conviction for abusing it. Her case is no longer found on the...
