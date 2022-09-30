Read full article on original website
Football night is community night, says high school coach
STANFORD, Ill. — Near the rural village of Stanford in central Illinois, bright Friday night lights draw people to a football field among the corn and soybeans. “You know it’s something big and something cool,” said the Olympia/Delavan Spartan’s football coach Eric Lyons of when those lights are shining.
VOTE for the North Jersey Football Player of the Week for Week 5
With another wild week of the high school football season behind us, it's time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one. Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page. ...
Southeast Polk boys golf team prepares for postseason
The Southeast Polk boys golf team is headed toward the postseason with the district meet on the horizon. The Rams closed down the regular season by competing in the CIML conference meet on Sept. 28, where the team finished sixth with 297 points. Head coach Scott Powell said the conference...
Athletic training class gives students on-field experience
ZANESVILLE − Shortly after 10:30 on a Monday morning Miranda Ketcham's classroom at West Muskingum looks like doctor's office after a busy weekend. Students are sprawled across desks with taped ankles, others with long strips of tape on their legs, taking the sting out of shin splints. Most of the injuries are not real, although students with aches and pains do stop by from time to time. Instead, students are learning the ins and outs of sports medicine, including hands-on experience taping classmates' joints and limbs. ...
Sports Beat: Local schools square off for soccer supremacy
It’s time for the Sports Beat, a weekly capsule of athletic events and standout performances from Peninsula and Gig Harbor high schools. We will start out with a preview of the game of the week between girls soccer powers Gig Harbor (6-0, 6-0 South Sound Conference) and Peninsula (7-1, 6-0). They square off at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Roy Anderson Field.
‘Sum of the parts’: Mountain Brook honored as top athletics program in state
Mountain Brook High School’s 179 state championship trophies are displayed at Spartan Arena. The school’s athletic program was ranked fifth in the nation during the 2021-22 school year. Many high school athletics programs are known for one successful sport, one dynasty. At Mountain Brook High School, that is...
Henderson Cup Championship trophy presented to All Saints High School
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Named as the most outstanding 2A private school in Texas, All Saints Episcopal High School students and faculty were recognized by High School Division Head Colin Madding during the school’s all-school chapel on September 30 with the formal presentation of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ (TAPPS) highest honor - the coveted Henderson Championship Cup trophy for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the second time All Saints has won the Henderson Cup in the high school’s ten-year history. All Saints won the Henderson Cup in 2016 as a 1A school.
