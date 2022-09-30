Read full article on original website
Joshua Baker
4d ago
let's use some common sense here... there was a pursuit in the area and now they are back out in that area searching so that can really only be one thing which is they saw that something was thrown from the vehicle they were pursuing I mean my 6 ur old could figure that out for crying out loud
5
Lyle Hinebaugh
4d ago
You throw out a peice of a story and give no detail! Stay tuned to for more nothing ! Channel 5 is a joke! Sad thing is its not funny !
3
Nikki Rowe
3d ago
odd how they arrived to scene at same time as reported pursuit! what r odds of that!? sounds like set up!? wonder what verdict is??
2
West Virginia K-9 getting extra training out of state to continue sniffing out drug dealers
A four-legged officer from Harrison County with a nose for sniffing-out drug dealers traveled to Alpena, Michigan for a special training.
Bridgeport, West Virginia crash leaves young girl with minor injuries
A young girl was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Bridgeport on Route 50 near McDonald's, but is expected to be OK.
WDTV
Two men charged for stealing tractor in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men from Pennsylvania have been charged after officers said they stole a tractor and fired a gun in Monongalia County. Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported armed robbery in the Daybrook area of Mon County Monday morning around 9:30, according to a release from the MCSO.
West Virginia man allegedly threatened sister with machete before she shot him
A man is in custody after allegedly threatening his sister with a machete.
WDTV
MCSO warns of fraudulent checks being cashed
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying a woman or the vehicle she was driving. Authorities say she cashed fraudulent checks at three different United Bank locations in Monongalia County. Anyone who may know the suspect or recognize the vehicle is...
80 dogs rescued from trailer in Upshur County
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office announced that 80 dogs were rescued from an illegal breeding home on Monday.
WDTV
80 dogs seized from Upshur County home
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - 80 dogs were seized inside a single-wide trailer in Upshur County Monday morning. “I think that far exceeds any number of animals we’ve seized before,” said Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller. Upshur County Sheriff’s deputies, Upshur County Animal Control and Lewis County Animal...
WDTV
Westover Police asking for help to identify woman
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking to the public’s help to identify a woman in the photos below. Anyone with information can contact the Westover Police Department on its Facebook page or by calling 304-296-6576.
Police in Fayette looking for hit-and-run driver
FAYETTE COUNTY — State police in Belle Vernon are looking for the driver of an SUV accused of hitting a man and leaving the scene. The man was walking home from work when he was struck along Grindstone Road in Redstone Township, Fayette County. Edith Sullivan was at her...
Randolph County, West Virginia Sheriff warns of phone scam using office number
The Randolph County Sheriff Sunday warned residents that a scammer is using the Sheriff's Office's phone number, 304-636-2111, in an attempt to swindle people out of their money.
wtae.com
Greene County SWAT team sworn in
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Training is officially underway for Greene County's new emergency response team, which will focus specifically on safety in schools. The new members of this critical incident response team were sworn in over the weekend. Members of the Greene County SWAT team are now available should...
WDTV
Elkins DMV will not give road skills tests on Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office in Elkins will not give driver’s license road skills tests on Friday, Oct. 7. The reason skills’ tests will not be given is due to road closures for the Mountain State Forest Festival. Officials say all other...
Traffic delay on Preston County road for paving and shoulder work
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Monday announced there will be a traffic delay this week in Preston County.
Metro News
Critical bridge replacement ahead of schedule on Randolph/Tucker County border
ELKINS, W.Va. — A project critical to a number of families living in an area situated near the the Randolph/Tucker County line is ahead of schedule. The U.S. Forest Service Tuesday announced replacement of the Laneville Bridge over Red Creek is about two weeks ahead of schedule. The bridge is also a critical access to the fastest way into the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area from the west.
wajr.com
Arrest made after shots fired in attempted catalytic converter theft
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – One is in custody after allegedly shooting at a neighbor who caught him attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Around 4 a.m. Monday police said David Morrison, 56, shot at the neighbor and missed on Good Hope Pike. Morrison has been charged with wanton endangerment...
Marshall County search warrant leads to possible firearms and steroid trafficking charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County officials executed a search warrant Friday that resulted in potential federal firearm charges, as well as the illegal trafficking of anabolic steroids. The case is under investigation at this time, and more details will be released soon. Stick with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.
WDTV
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is in police custody after officers say he shot at a neighbor who caught him trying to steal a catalytic converter. Police say they received a call that 56-year-old David Morrison was cutting off the catalytic converter of a neighbor’s car around 4:45 a.m. Monday on Good Hope Pike in Clarksburg.
Mon Sheriff: ‘No updates to release’ on human remains found Labor Day weekend
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department officials told The Dominion Post Monday they still have “no updates to release” on the identification of the human remains found at Coopers Rock. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
Grafton man charged with stealing items from dead woman’s home
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Grafton man has been charged after officers said he burglarized a dead woman’s home and stole some of her belongings. Officers responded to a burglary in progress around noon on Monday in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint. Officers arrived on scene and reportedly...
WDTV
Man charged after several complaints of animal cruelty
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after police received several complaints that he was hitting his dog. Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested Mykel Jackson, 24, on Sept. 30 after receiving multiple complaints about cruelty to animals at his home, according to a criminal complaint.
