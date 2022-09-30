ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Hall, WV

Comments / 6

Joshua Baker
4d ago

let's use some common sense here... there was a pursuit in the area and now they are back out in that area searching so that can really only be one thing which is they saw that something was thrown from the vehicle they were pursuing I mean my 6 ur old could figure that out for crying out loud

Reply
5
Lyle Hinebaugh
4d ago

You throw out a peice of a story and give no detail! Stay tuned to for more nothing ! Channel 5 is a joke! Sad thing is its not funny !

Reply
3
Nikki Rowe
3d ago

odd how they arrived to scene at same time as reported pursuit! what r odds of that!? sounds like set up!? wonder what verdict is??

Reply
2
Related
WDTV

Two men charged for stealing tractor in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men from Pennsylvania have been charged after officers said they stole a tractor and fired a gun in Monongalia County. Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported armed robbery in the Daybrook area of Mon County Monday morning around 9:30, according to a release from the MCSO.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Hall, WV
WDTV

MCSO warns of fraudulent checks being cashed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying a woman or the vehicle she was driving. Authorities say she cashed fraudulent checks at three different United Bank locations in Monongalia County. Anyone who may know the suspect or recognize the vehicle is...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

80 dogs seized from Upshur County home

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - 80 dogs were seized inside a single-wide trailer in Upshur County Monday morning. “I think that far exceeds any number of animals we’ve seized before,” said Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller. Upshur County Sheriff’s deputies, Upshur County Animal Control and Lewis County Animal...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Westover Police asking for help to identify woman

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking to the public’s help to identify a woman in the photos below. Anyone with information can contact the Westover Police Department on its Facebook page or by calling 304-296-6576.
WESTOVER, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dean Dr
wtae.com

Greene County SWAT team sworn in

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Training is officially underway for Greene County's new emergency response team, which will focus specifically on safety in schools. The new members of this critical incident response team were sworn in over the weekend. Members of the Greene County SWAT team are now available should...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Elkins DMV will not give road skills tests on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office in Elkins will not give driver’s license road skills tests on Friday, Oct. 7. The reason skills’ tests will not be given is due to road closures for the Mountain State Forest Festival. Officials say all other...
ELKINS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Metro News

Critical bridge replacement ahead of schedule on Randolph/Tucker County border

ELKINS, W.Va. — A project critical to a number of families living in an area situated near the the Randolph/Tucker County line is ahead of schedule. The U.S. Forest Service Tuesday announced replacement of the Laneville Bridge over Red Creek is about two weeks ahead of schedule. The bridge is also a critical access to the fastest way into the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area from the west.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Grafton man charged with stealing items from dead woman’s home

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Grafton man has been charged after officers said he burglarized a dead woman’s home and stole some of her belongings. Officers responded to a burglary in progress around noon on Monday in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint. Officers arrived on scene and reportedly...
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Man charged after several complaints of animal cruelty

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after police received several complaints that he was hitting his dog. Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested Mykel Jackson, 24, on Sept. 30 after receiving multiple complaints about cruelty to animals at his home, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy