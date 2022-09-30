ELKINS, W.Va. — A project critical to a number of families living in an area situated near the the Randolph/Tucker County line is ahead of schedule. The U.S. Forest Service Tuesday announced replacement of the Laneville Bridge over Red Creek is about two weeks ahead of schedule. The bridge is also a critical access to the fastest way into the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area from the west.

TUCKER COUNTY, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO