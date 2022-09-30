ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

List: Sandbag do’s and don’ts after a storm

After many Florida residents obtained sandbags ahead of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane in Southwest Florida, several counties are offering some information on what to do with those after the storm. Sarasota County shared a helpful list of do’s and don’ts for leftover sand:...
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
St. Augustine water usage no longer restricted

The city of St. Augustine announced Monday morning that sewer service has returned to normal following Ian, so water usage is no longer restricted. According to the city, water customers are now able to discharge water as usual and no longer need to limit the length of showers; delay laundry use; only wash essential items; not run water while brushing teeth, shaving or rinsing dishes; or minimize the number of toilet flushes.
Storm surge: Hurricane Ian’s most powerful impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the push to survey storm damage in Southwest Florida continues, it is becoming clear what was Ian’s most powerful and deadly characteristic -- storm surge. Hurricane Ian was able to create an incredible storm surge, which covered the barrier islands of Southwest Florida in...
River City Beats | “Wind Your Body” by King Eddie

King Eddie and the Pili Pili Band are Florida’s oldest reggae band, having played in North Florida for over 40 years. “Pili Pili” is Swahili for pepper sauce, a fitting name for this reggae band with a hot beat. The band formed in 1979, and the change in members through the years has been so great that King Eddie is the only constant member since 1981.
Cocktails of Sweetness empowering women

Charmae Allen launched her mixology truck “Cocktails of Sweetness” to share her passion for quality cocktails and connect with the community. She books for events and more all over Northeast Florida. She has also partnered up with a group for an upcoming female empowerment conference. Chic Chat Presents...
Fore! New Stillwater Golf and Country Club tees off

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Northeast Florida is a golfer’s dream. The ability to play almost year-round and the region is packed with a plethora of both cost-friendly and challenging courses. The latest offering is located along a 3.5-mile stretch of Country Road 210 in St. Johns that already boasts three of the area’s most popular layouts.
Florida gas prices drop as the state Gas Tax Holiday begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida drivers are seeing a big drop in prices at the pump with the state average at $3.22 per gallon — the lowest since January. It comes after the state gas tax holiday went into effect over the weekend. Florida’s Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act...
Jury picked in trial related to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, Mich. – A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The selection process lasted two days as a judge and lawyers in Jackson, Michigan, tried to weed out people who had personal conflicts — vacation, child care, work — or showed a potential for bias.
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot

JACKSON, Mich. – Questions about guns, secretly recorded “repugnant” talk and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated jury selection Monday in the third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on...
High school football ‘22: Four games to watch, full schedule for delayed Week 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the hurricane-delayed Week 6 of the high school football season with a big slate of games Monday and Tuesday up before more action on Thursday and Friday. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *. Super 10 rankings are in parentheses.
