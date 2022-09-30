Read full article on original website
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Dan Haar: The CT economy is not sinking despite what you're hearing. It's growing slowly
The message on Friday was grim: Connecticut's economy shrank in the spring at an annual rate of 4.7 percent, the second worst in the nation. Our feeble gain in personal income was No. 50. “Devastating,” read one headline written by a politics blogger with scant experience reporting on the economy....
Lamont meets with M&T Bank CEO about layoffs and customer service complaints
Amid questions about layoffs and customer service, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) met with M&T Bank CEO and Chairman René F. Jones in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.
NHPR
Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut
The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: More work lies ahead to end gun violence
In the wake of the Sandy Hook school tragedy, Connecticut enacted some of the strongest gun regulations in the country. And thankfully, they’ve worked. Connecticut’s smart laws have saved lives, and we’re proud that our state now sees the fifth lowest rate of gun deaths in the country. Over the last four years, the legislature has banned ghost guns, required the safe storage of firearms inside homes and cars and modernized Red Flag laws to keep guns out of dangerous hands. Experts say we have the third strongest gun laws in the nation.
NBC Connecticut
Here's What Comes Next for CT ‘Hero Pay' Program
Saturday was the deadline to apply for the Connecticut “Hero Pay” program and the state is going to start the process of reviewing submissions. The state received around 190,000 completed submissions, which include uploading all documents and attestations, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. They said...
More than 300 M&T employees in Connecticut laid off with more to come
(WTNH) – M&T Bank, which recently merged with People’s United Bank, has laid off more than 300 Connecticut employees. M&T Bank told Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a letter that 325 employees were notified in July 2021 that they were being terminated. There are 333 people who are scheduled to be released in the […]
stamfordplus.com
Connecticut Manufacturing Day Trade Show, Job Fair, and Maker Faire on October 7
BRIDGEPORT, CT – Friday, October 7, 2022, is National Manufacturing Day, and Connecticut is celebrating makers large and small with an exciting, free event open to all those pursuing careers in modern manufacturing. Come to Connecticut Manufacturing Day at Housatonic Community College (HCC) from 11am – 3pm to meet...
NewsTimes
M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs
BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
Heat this winter to cost some families thousands more, more state funding for low income families available
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Winter is almost here and the cost of heating is expected to break the bank more than in years past. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association said the average cost to heat a home this winter will rise about 17 percent since last year. Luckily,...
Connecticut expands food assistance program eligibility
CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 17,000 additional households are now eligible for food assistance in the state after Gov. Ned Lamont announced an expansion of benefits beginning in October. The new eligibility benefit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began on Oct. 1. Under the new eligibility benefit...
Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons
In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint. His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut officials call on M&T Bank to provide answers following more than 300 layoffs
The bank says it has laid off 325 employees so far and plans to eliminate 333 more positions.
Lamont, Stefanowski paint different pictures of CT in first debate
Trailing by double digits in recent polls, Republican Bob Stefanowski repeatedly jabbed at Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday, trying in the first of two televised debates to stoke voter concerns over inflation, crime, police accountability, local zoning and how children are taught sex education in public schools. The Democratic governor...
wiltonbulletin.com
With Virginia's governor at his side, Republican Bob Stefanowski takes different approach to campaign
With recent public opinion polls showing him trailing by double digits, including low favorability among women, Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski was determined to show a softer side. His campaign was releasing a new ad playing off the barrage of attacks from Gov. Ned Lamont’s re-election campaign casting his...
Register Citizen
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says
Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Car Hits Building
2022-10-04@12:42pm–#Norwalk CT– Report of a car hitting Blinds To Go at 411 Westport Avenue. I guess you can say they were blind sided…. This news report is made possible by our sponsor who can make this Like It Never Even Happened!. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run...
Eyewitness News
New Haven announces funding to help residents with housing costs
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is using federal funding for a new program that is helping renters with their security deposits, while expanding its down payment program for homebuyers. The new initiative is called I’m Home, with New Haven setting aside $4 million in pandemic relief funding...
