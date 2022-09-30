ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, CA

SFGate

The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot

Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California.  • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
CANYON, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo proceeds with firing Det. Jarrett Tonn for killing Sean Monterrosa

VALLEJO – The Vallejo Police Department will proceed with the termination of Det. Jarrett Tonn for killing Sean Monterrosa in 2020, despite the findings of a mandatory review hearing that the termination should be overturned because the department waited too long to act. An announcement by Vallejo police late...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings

The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
STOCKTON, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbors frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO - Squealing tires. Rowdy crowds. Dangerous stunts. People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Police connect Oakland victim to ‘series of killings’ in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
STOCKTON, CA
richmondconfidential.org

Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes

By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

De Anza College evacuated after report of fire

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – De Anza College was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Police Department showed up as well. No smoke or fire was visible, but “the building has been evacuated as a precaution,” the fire department […]
CUPERTINO, CA
FOX40

Brother of one of the men killed in Stockton speaks out

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the interviewee. The article has been updated with the correct name. STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Jerry Lopez says you could learn a lot about his brother Laurence Lorenzo Lopez through his music. “His lyrics, they’re talking about the streets and how dangerous it is to live here […]
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

One dead in South Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in South Sacramento early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said shots were fired around 3 a.m. near Elder Creek Road at Stockton Boulevard. According to police, responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound...
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say

More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
ALAMEDA, CA
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Sideshows On Both Sides of the Bay Lead to Injuries

There was another illegal sideshow in San Francisco early Sunday, and video shows a kid getting knocked down by a car. The sideshow happened at Harrison and Main streets in SoMa/Rincon Hill, and residents of a nearby building say another sideshow happened there a few weeks ago and police don't do anything. There were multiple sideshows in this area last summer as well. [KRON4]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

