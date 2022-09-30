Read full article on original website
Wyoming Toughens Shoplifting Laws, Meanwhile California Shoplifters Run Wild
Google “Shoplifting in San Francisco” and select videos. you will find more than 100,000 hits. It's not always gangs of people. In many cases, it's a single thief loading up on what they want or need and just walking out. In one video you'll see a thief ride...
The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
Vallejo proceeds with firing Det. Jarrett Tonn for killing Sean Monterrosa
VALLEJO – The Vallejo Police Department will proceed with the termination of Det. Jarrett Tonn for killing Sean Monterrosa in 2020, despite the findings of a mandatory review hearing that the termination should be overturned because the department waited too long to act. An announcement by Vallejo police late...
Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
SFist
Richmond Mayor Tells Homeless to Camp In Front of Political Rivals’ Houses, Gives Out Their Addresses
Here's a political dirty trick we haven’t seen before, though now it’s drawing comparisons to Ron DeSantis’s Martha’s Vineyard stunt; the mayor of Richmond revealed the home addresses of city councilmembers, and told RV dwellers to set up camp in front of those officials’ houses.
What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings
The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
Neighbors frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO - Squealing tires. Rowdy crowds. Dangerous stunts. People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're...
Police connect Oakland victim to ‘series of killings’ in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes
By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
Rafael expected he would go to a university — the system never did
This story has been updated to clarify the student's medical history. — With just a few months before graduation, Rafael Lopez-Librado sat down with his high school counselor — a man he didn’t remember ever meeting before. Rafael was planning to attend a university, and he had...
Oakland’s Aburaya Increasing Restaurant Space
Oakland's “funky Japanese nook cooking up creative fried chicken” is growing in square feet.
Alameda County Sheriff defends hiring 'not suited' deputies; POST contests his account
OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern is defending his hiring of 47 deputies who received "not suited" results on their psychological exams saying he got bad information giving him the OK to do so – despite the state agency that administers those exams countering they've never allowed this practice.
Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
De Anza College evacuated after report of fire
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – De Anza College was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Police Department showed up as well. No smoke or fire was visible, but “the building has been evacuated as a precaution,” the fire department […]
Bicyclist attacked in race-fueled hit-and-run in downtown Palo Alto
Police investigate Sept. 29 assault as a possible hate crime. An assault on Sept. 29 in Palo Alto is being investigated by police as a hate crime after a man on a bicycle was allegedly spat on, called a racial epithet and struck with a pickup truck, Palo Alto police said in a press release on Monday.
Brother of one of the men killed in Stockton speaks out
Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the interviewee. The article has been updated with the correct name. STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Jerry Lopez says you could learn a lot about his brother Laurence Lorenzo Lopez through his music. “His lyrics, they’re talking about the streets and how dangerous it is to live here […]
One dead in South Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in South Sacramento early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said shots were fired around 3 a.m. near Elder Creek Road at Stockton Boulevard. According to police, responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound...
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
Monday Morning Headlines: Sideshows On Both Sides of the Bay Lead to Injuries
There was another illegal sideshow in San Francisco early Sunday, and video shows a kid getting knocked down by a car. The sideshow happened at Harrison and Main streets in SoMa/Rincon Hill, and residents of a nearby building say another sideshow happened there a few weeks ago and police don't do anything. There were multiple sideshows in this area last summer as well. [KRON4]
