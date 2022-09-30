Read full article on original website
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Open Enrollment for More Than 370 Miami Dade Magnet Programs Begins October 1
Miami-Dade County Public Schools will begin accepting Magnet program applications for the 2023-2024 school year, as of on October 1. Applications will be accepted through January 15, 2023. More than 370 Magnet programs for all grade levels will offer specialized courses with unique thematic strands of study that focus on...
NBC Miami
Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County
Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
thewestsidegazette.com
New Reform School Board Focused on Student Achievement, Changing District Culture and Making Tough Decisions
In less than 45 days, I have been able to work collegially with this new reform board leading Broward County Public Schools to do some amazing things for our students, families and local taxpayers. Great things are happening across the district, but we also continue to identify issues and I will address them head on.
Click10.com
Pembroke Park Police Department officially launches
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Pembroke Park Police Department officially took over law enforcement duties in the town on Friday. A ceremony at town hall that swore in 11 officers was held on Wednesday to mark the occasion. Officers showed off new uniforms and police vehicles. The mayor and...
thewestsidegazette.com
The Struggle For Transparency and Accountability Continues
Local advocates and Kevin’s Desir’s loved ones appeal to the courts for the release of the videos of him being beaten to death by BSO staff inside the North Broward jail. LAUDERHILL, FL – On September 27th, Chainless Change, The Florida Courier, and the Desir family are appealing to Judge Fabienne Fahenstock of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court for court-ordered release of multiple videos which captured the violent incident that led to Kevin Desir’s untimely death. Kevin, a resident of Pompano Beach, was beaten into a coma by Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) staff while detained at the North Broward Bureau Detention Center in January of 2021.
thewestsidegazette.com
Local politics are heating up beginning with City of Fort Lauderdale Commission, Seat 3
As most believe, local politics are pivotable and November 2022 election campaigning is heating up and one of the most interesting is for City of Fort Lauderdale, District 3 Commission Seat. This seat was held by Robert “Bob” McKinzie since 2014 when he was sworn in to serve out the...
cw34.com
PBC officials told there is no need to provide temporary lodging for hurricane victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: As of 7:30 pm. the county officials say there is no longer a need to provide temporary lodging to hurricane victims at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Earlier today, a plan was in the works to house those affected by Hurricane Ian at the fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.
Former Olympic Heights athletic director fired after she took $24K from the district. How?
Less than a week after a jury cleared her of any criminal wrongdoing, a Jupiter Farms Elementary teacher was fired for collecting more than $24,000 in coaching stipends that district investigators say she didn't earn while she was the athletic director at Olympic Heights High School in Boca Raton. Cindy...
Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured
POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
islandernews.com
Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?
In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
cw34.com
Hurricane Ian: Floridians head to Loxahatchee looking for supplies
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPEC) — Many residents are heading back to the Southwestern coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Many people heading home went into town for supplies. Local residents heading to the area were filling up on gas and ensuring they had the supplies to help friends and family in the storm-affected area.
Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected
Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
2 Events Not to Miss
Check out “Artful Minds” at MAD Arts and the second annual Pumpkins & Palm Trees Fall Fest at the LOOP on Fort Lauderdale Beach The post 2 Events Not to Miss appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
CBS News
National Weather Service completes surveys of tornadoes that moved through Broward
MIAMI - The national weather service completed its surveys Thursday of the two tornadoes that moved through Broward County earlier this week. The first tornado touched down at North Perry Airport Tuesday night just before 7:20 PM. After damaging 20 general aviation aircraft and causing minor damage to a few structures it tracked northwest over Pines Blvd. and University Drive.
Part of Florida Turnpike in Broward to close Sunday for repairs to overpass
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A section of the Florida Turnpike in Broward County will close during the latter part of the weekend while crews perform maintenance on a section of a bridge that was struck by a truck four days ago, authorities said.The work could prompt traffic gridlock for weekend motorists while the Broward County Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division performs the necessary work, which is scheduled to start Sunday at 10 a.m. and last through Monday at 5 a.m. between Hollywood Boulevard and Griffin Road, officials said in a written statement.Motorists will be forced to detour to State Road 77 while the work is occurring, according to the statement.Officials said an oversized vehicle collided with the lower part of the Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood on Tuesday, which prompted an emergency closure.According to the Sun-Sentinel, a state transportation official concluded that the damage was so severe that a beam for the overpass should be removed and repaired.
Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'
MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?" Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga. He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter. "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
State Champion Alex Lazar of Marjory Stoneman Douglas Baseball Announces College Pick
Baseball season has not even started, but Marjory Stoneman Douglas has another student-athlete set to play in college. Senior Alex Lazar is set to attend Coker University in South Carolina. He becomes the sixth one from the varsity baseball team to announce their commitment and joins Christian Rodriguez, Jacob Gomberg, Cayden Freels, Jacob Herzberg, and Dillon Moquin.
Local officials discuss plans to mitigate future flooding from severe storms
MIAMI - CBS4 spoke with city leaders in Miami and Fort Lauderdale on Friday night. They shared plans already in the works for future goals to mitigate flooding from severe storms. City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell shares that the time is now to invest in better infrastructure."This urgency is the moment we need to recognize," said Russell.Miami Commissioner Ken Russell believes if Ian had directly hit Miami, the infrastructure improvements made during his seven years in office would not have stood up to the storm."We've been raising roads, adding pumps, but those a drop in the bucket when a...
sflcn.com
Rita Marley to Receive Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Miami
SOUTH FLORIDA – Alferita ‘Rita’ Marley, OD, OJ, LITT, will receive the Jamaica Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Consul General Oliver Mair will present the prestigious honour at the premier performance of the National Dance Theatre Company at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay, Florida.
NBC Miami
Dogs, Cats Needing Adoption Transported to Broward After Ian Rattles Florida Coast
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction on Florida’s west coast, and residents were not the only ones affected. Domestic Animal Services in Naples was left without power and as a result 20 cats and 13 dogs were transported to the Humane Society of Broward County Friday with the hopes that these furry friends will find a home in South Florida.
